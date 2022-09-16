Kim Kardashian, 41, opened up about potential suitors following her split from Pete Davidson, 28.

In a recent interview on the Late Late Show With James Corden, the reality star said she feels like she has to "go to different places" because "clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing."

Kardashian said that maybe she'd visit "a hospital and meet a doctor" or, perhaps, a law firm.

"I think it’s going to be, like, [a] scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor [or] attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future," she said.

However, the mum-of-four did admit to "not looking" and wanting "to chill for a minute" and focus on herself and school.

Viewers were quick to compliment Kardashian's "refreshing" appearance on the popular talkshow, with one adding: "I haven’t seen Kim this lighthearted and confident in a while."

Another penned: "Kim has grown so much. She has become a natural speaker over the years. She just looks so relaxed and comfortable compared to when she just started out."

"It's really heartwarming to listen to her," a third added. "She really is interesting to see how much she has grown, this shows growth."

Single Kim Kardashian Has Ideas On Where to Find Love www.youtube.com





Series two of The Kardashians will return to screens on 22 September, after a hugely successful debut on Hulu and

"I really think in season two, everyone is going to be really surprised about how vulnerable we are and how open we are," the SKIMS founder told Corden.

"Usually promos are supposed to show a lot and get people excited, and our promos for season two are alright – but we're holding a lot back."

