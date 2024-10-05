A Will Smith fart caused the Men In Black stage to be shut down for three hours

A-list Hollywood actor Will Smith got a film set evacuated and shut down for three hours because of a fart.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Bad Boys star famously hit the headlines a couple of years ago with a slap at the Oscars but it seems Smith’s co-stars and production colleagues know him for something altogether different, but arguably no less violent.

Speaking on an episode of the podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, Barry Sonnenfeld, director of the 1997 film Men in Black, revealed Smith caused havoc after farting during filming.

Sonnenfeld said the actor once got the stage shut down and evacuated “for about three hours”. The incident occurred during a scene where Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are in a car that travels at lightning speeds and flips up.

For the scene to be shot successfully, the two actors had to be “hermetically sealed” in a pod, and you can probably imagine what happened next.

“There are locks to prevent it from opening and falling,” Sonnenfeld said. “I say, ‘Roll camera.’ And I hear Will Smith go, ‘Oh Jesus, so sorry. Tommy, so sorry. Baz, get the ladder.’ And you hear Tommy saying, ‘That’s fine, Will. No worries, Will. Don’t worry, Will.’ Anyway, I don’t know what’s gone on, right?”

Sonnenfeld continued: “So we race the ladder over. Yeah, Tommy reaches his leg out as the ladder is coming over, races down the stairs. And what happened was, Will Smith is a farter.

“It’s just some people are. And you really don’t want to be inside a very small hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart. You don’t even want to be sitting next to him at the Disney ranch.”

The director added: “We evacuated the stage for about three hours. And that’s incredible. No, he’s, you know, a lovely guy. Just, he farts. Some do, some don’t.”

