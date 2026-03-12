Hogwarts Legacy 2: Everything we know so far

Hogwarts Legacy 2 is expected to be an upcoming sequel to the highly successful Hogwarts Legacy from Portkey Games, which is part of Warner Bros.



Hogwarts Legacy released in 2023 and it became the best selling title of the year such was its huge popularity. The game was critically acclaimed too.



Hogwarts Legacy 2 is understood to be in the works but has not yet been officially confirmed.

Here's everything we know so far about Hogwarts Legacy 2.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 has been publicised but not yet officially confirmed / Screenshot from Portkey Games, Warner Bros Games

What has been announced about Hogwarts Legacy 2?

As previously mentioned, Hogwarts Legacy 2 has not been officially confirmed however Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously reported Warner Bros Games is indeed working on a sequel.

It's previously been publicised by bosses at the company but it has not been revealed.

An example of this is that David Haddad, the former president of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, spoke with Variety before leaving the company.

"The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy," he said.

Variety reported Haddad said the games team have been "co-ordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements in the Hogwarts Legacy sequel with the storylines that will play out in the Harry Potter HBO series".

When is Hogwarts Legacy 2 release date?

There is no information about a release date yet but during a recent Warner Bros earnings call, JB Perrette, CEO and president of games for Warner Bros Discovery, hinted at a potential release window for Hogwarts Legacy 2.

He said: "The real fruits will start coming in 2027-2028 when we return to some of our biggest franchises."

No specific mention was given of Hogwarts Legacy 2 but this could coincide with HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

What could I play Hogwarts Legacy 2 on?

Hogwarts Legacy released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.



A sequel would be expected to release on current generation consoles, namely PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It's likely the game would release on Switch 2 and could even release on future generations of hardware, should the PS6 and Xbox's new console be available by then.

