Remember back in about 2010, when viral remixes were everywhere? That was a simpler time, wasn’t it.

The world has changed since then, but people on TikTok are harking back to the age of classics like the “hide your kids, hide your wife” by remixing Will Smith’s Oscar rant.

As millions saw on Sunday night, Smith stepped onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and proceeded to hit Chris Rock following a joke he’d made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Rock said at the time, before Smith shouted: “Keep my wife's name, out of your f***ing mouth."

Now, that already-infamous soundbite has been remixed by people online, and the results are glorious.

Two of the best so far come from Sunsetbros and Rochambeaubeats, and honestly we could listen to these all day.



Weirdly, there’s something about the pacing of the sentence which makes it perfect for incorporating into a song.

@sunsetbros Talk smack, get smacked! 😂 #willsmith #theremix #jadapinkettsmith #chrisrock #slap #willsmithslap #oscars #oscars2022 #sunsetbros #fyp #remix #theweeklyflip #ufc #foryou #funnyvideos #funny













@rochambeaubeats why does this go so hard💀 #willsmith #chrisrock #playboicarti









Internet, keep doing your thing. We need more of these.

Of course, Social media went into overdrive seconds after the incident on Sunday, with memes, jokes and reactions being shared to every corner of the internet.

Smith said sorry following the incident, which came after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaven head which is a result of alopecia.

“I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith said, in an apology addressed specifically to Rock and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In his message, the King Richard star said he understood that jokes were part of his life as a public figure, and that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

While a fake statement has surfaced online, Rock has yet to address the moment.

