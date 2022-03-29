Will Smith posts lengthy apology to Chris Rock following Oscars slap

Will Smith has apologised to Chris Rock after he slapped him during Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

The moment will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the biggest, but the actor insists he is a "work in progress" and "there is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness".

In a statement, he wrote: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."

