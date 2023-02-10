Why you'll be seeing fewer sex scenes in this season of You

Wondered why the latest serious of You seems a little less raunchy?

Well there's a reason. Penn Badgley has revealed he asked for fewer sex scenes in the latest season of the Netflix hit.

Speaking on his Podcrushed podcast, the actor told his co-host Nava Kavelin he made the decision out of respect for his wife, Domino Kirke.

He said: "I asked [showrunner] Sera Gamble can I just do no more intimacy scenes.

"This is actually a decision I made before I took the show. I don't think I have ever mentioned it publicly. One of the main things was, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I'm always playing the romantic lead?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Fidelity in every relationship, including my marriage, is important to me. It's got to the point where I don't want to do that."

He continued: "So I said 'my desire would be zero, to go from 100 to zero.

"But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can't take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept. So how much less can you make it, was my question to them.

"She didn't even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest. She was sort of almost, I want to say empowered, it had a really positive response. They came back with a phenomenal reduction."

Penn married his singer wife, with whom he has a two-year-old son named James, in two separate 2017 ceremonies, He previously dated Blake Lively and Zoe Kravitz.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.