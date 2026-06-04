007 First Light sequel official comments are raising serious questions about future

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for 007 First Light.



Despite IO Interactive cooking up the best James Bond game yet in 007 First Light, comments made by the general manager of Amazon gaming suggest huge changes could be made to future James Bond titles.

007 First Light released on 27 May and has already sold 2.2million copies, with more than 1.5million copies selling in the first 24 hours after launch.



At the end of 007 First Light, it's confirmed James Bond will be back in a future game - but IO's future involvement is now in doubt.

IO Interactive secured the rights to make a new James Bond game long before Amazon bought full control of the IP in February 2025. Amazon has been increasing its portfolio and owns the IPs of The Lord of the Rings and Tomb Raider.

IO developed and self-published 007 First Light but this approach will change going forward.

The next 007 game could have a different developer / IO Interactive, Amazon MGM Studios

Jeff Gatis, Amazon Gaming general manager, said to Polygon: "[We] didn't have the full rights to this First Light James Bond game. [Sequels will be] done by MGM and, theoretically, by Amazon Game Studios.

"We did not [make First Light]. We do have a stake in it because we now own the IP but that IP acquisition happened after the First Light IO deal was already done.

"We do see this continued integration of video and movies and video games, where that line is becoming much more blurry."

So it seems, at the very least, future James Bond games will be published by Amazon but whether Amazon decides to keep IO interactive on as the game's developer remains to be seen.

007 First Light is out now on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC.



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