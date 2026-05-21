GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two Interactive - and it's the best news

GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November 2026, according to Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive.



The company is hosting an earnings call on Thursday (21 May) and before it starts, the company shared a release about its performance for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2026 and looking ahead to the next fiscal year.

This is to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K.

And this confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release on 19 November.

This is crucial as it's highly unlikely the game will be delayed now based on Take-Two's projections and that there's less than six months to go until the game releases.

GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November / Rockstar Games

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Our Fiscal 2026 performance was exceptional and exceeded our initial expectations at every label.

"We believe Fiscal 2027 will establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the 19 November launch of GTA 6, along with strong execution across our portfolio.

"We expect to sustain this higher level of scale, generate strong cash flows and deliver long-term shareholder value as we release our robust development pipeline, continue to optimise our live services and capitalise on new business opportunities."

Zelnick also revealed the marketing plan for GTA 6.

Speaking at iicon at the end of April in an interview that's recently been published by Gamesindustry.biz, Zelnick said: "I've been asked by investors whether we need to spend marketing dollars given the scale of the intellectual property and its reach and the sentiment. And the answer is of course we need to market it."

Zelnick said the approach taken this time will be very different to the way GTA 5 was marketed in 2013.

He said to expect "a very significant broad based marketing campaign that reflects where audiences and attention is today".

"13 years ago we were still buying network television," Zelnick added. "We won't be buying a lot of network television."

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