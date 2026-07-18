White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has raised concerns among Donald Trump critics after refusing to answer a question on accepting November election results.

Leavitt was taking questions before Trump spoke on Thursday evening (July 16), when the topic of November's midterm elections was raised.

It came before Trump addressed reporters in a primetime address, accusing China of carrying out “the largest compromise of election data in history” beginning with the 2020 US presidential election. Trump claimed that raw intelligence suggests Beijing may have sought to “manufacture illegal ballots”.

Responding, China’s Foreign Ministry said Trump’s allegations had no factual basis, reiterating that the country adheres to the principle of non-intervention in other state’s affairs and had no interest in influencing U.S. elections.

Former national security officials and Democrats have likewise said the president’s speech was filled with falsehoods and exaggerations.

Speaking before the broadcast, Leavitt refused to commit to Trump accepting upcoming election results in November.

"I think the American people will be relieved to hear what they are hearing from the President of the United States, his commitment to transparency and the focus on the integrity of our elections tonight. I think all Republicans and Democrats should recognise this is a non-partisan issue. If we don't have safe and secure elections in our country, then we cannot have a country,” Leavitt said.

When asked if Trump would accept November election results, Leavitt said: "Look, you should tune in to the President's speech tonight before you jump to conclusions over what's in the speech."

Leavitt’s comments sparked concerns among Trump critics on social media.

"The only acceptable answer should be yes," another said.









One more added: "We all know he won’t."

"Uh oh," another added.





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