007 First Light PS5 Pro upgrades revealed - and they look insanely good

IO Interactive has revealed the PS5 Pro upgrades coming to 007 First Light ahead of the game's release and they genuinely sound awesome.

007 First Light is an upcoming third-person action adventure game with the world's most famous spy James Bond as the main protagonist. It's an origin story that begins before Bond has become 007 and is a completely new take on the iconic character.

PS5 Pro players will experience the game with PSSR enabled by default. PSSR stands for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution and is an AI library that analyses game images pixel by pixel as it upscales them.

Yann Roskell, senior global communications manager at IO Interactive, said: "Upgraded PSSR brings a clear step up in image quality across the world of 007 First Light, from the dense foliage of outdoor environments to the close-up detail of character work in cinematic moments.

"The improvements are most visible in the kinds of scenes that have traditionally been the hardest for upscalers to handle."

PSSR helps to improve stability so moving images look less blurry / IO Interactive, Amazon MGM Studios

PSSR also reduces shimmering and flickering artifacts, delivering a calmer, more cohesive image, especially in scenes packed with fine geometry and high-frequency detail.

There is better stability when there's motion as these images retain their definition instead of breaking up and looking blurry.

Hair, fabric and other more fine elements are reconstructed with greater clarity.

Henrik Schlichter, technical director at IO Interactive, said: "Upgraded PSSR gave us a meaningful jump in image quality across the board - cleaner, more stable and noticeably sharper on the kind of fine detail that's hardest to get right. It's a clear upgrade for our PS5 Pro players."

PSSR also helps to improve the sharpness of finer elements, such as hair / IO Interactive, Amazon MGM Studios

Engineers said they had little problem in implementing the use of PSSR into 007 First Light.

Jon Rocatis, principal render engineer at IO Interactive, said: "We integrated upgraded PSSR in about a day and were essentially happy with what we saw straight away.

"No per-scene tuning, no special-case work - it just held up across the whole game. That's not something we get to say very often about a piece of new tech."

007 First Light is out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 27 May with a Nintendo Switch 2 release planned for later in the Summer.

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