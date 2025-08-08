Battlefield 6 has already set a world record - and it's only in early access

Battlefield 6's beta is still in early access, yet it seems to have already smashed a world record for the most popular video game beta of all time.



The official Guinness World Record for the most popular beta based on concurrent players is Dota 2 with 329,977 players on 18 May 2013.

However according to SteamDB, Battlefield 6 reached an all-time peak of 334,549 on Steam alone, not taking into account the amount of console players.

And at the time of writing, the beta is still in early access and is not even open to all yet, so this number could grow even more over the coming days.

That shows just how much hype there currently is for Battlefield 6.

How can I get early access to Battlefield 6?

The beta is looking in great shape from a gameplay perspective. It remains in early access on 8 August.

To unlock early access, players can pre-order, have signed up for Battlefield Labs and link their EA account, or watch 30 minutes or more of any creator streaming gameplay on Twitch.

The beta then truly becomes open and available to all on 9-10 August and 14-17 August.

