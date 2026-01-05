A new Stranger Things documentary has been announced by Netflix all about the epic conclusion to the popular sci-fi series - but fans are still convinced another episode is coming, thanks to ‘Conformity Gate’ theory.

Although it's still debated among fans as to whether Episode 8 (“The Rightside Up”) was truly the final episode, fans will get to see how the fifth and final season came together behind the scenes.

Here is everything we know so far:

What is the documentary about?

According to Netflix, the documentary film One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 provides "an inside look at the years of effort and craft that went into the final instalment of the Duffer Brothers’ generation-defining series."

"A decade after rewiring pop culture, Stranger Things returns for its final chapter,” as per the plot synopsis. “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 is a sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life — and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.”

Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, noted, "If you love Stranger Things, or if you’re simply curious how a major Hollywood production comes to life, this one’s for you.”

When will it be released?

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 is set to drop on Jan. 12 only on Netflix - so keep your eyes peeled!

What are fans saying on social media?

Since the documentary announcement, fans have remained steadfast in their belief in the "Conformity Gate" theory.

This is "the idea that the finale and Volume Two were actually a contorted version created by Vecna, in which the audience, Mike, or both are under Vecna’s curse. This would explain why all characters end up as conformed, watered-down versions of themselves," according to a master document created by one X/Twitter user.

In the case of the documentary, some fans are pointing out that the scripts the actors are reading from in the trailer are white and not read; therefore, those can't be the finale scripts.

(Matt Duffer confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: "The finale script was printed on red paper, but just the finale, because it’s annoying to get red scripts.")

"If it’s the end, why are the scripts white. We know the finale scripts are red. #conformitygate," one person wrote.









A second person agreed, "Wait Didn’t they say the finale was printed on red paper? Why is it white? #conformitygate"





"Ok...but weren't the scripts red for the last episode? White again? Seems sus #conformitygate," a third person posted.





A fourth person commented, "THE FINA SCRIPT IS IN A WHITE PAPER WHEN THE DUFFERS SAID THAT THE FINAL WAS IN A RED PAPER #conformitygate"

Indy100 has contacted Netflix for clarification on Conformity Gate.

