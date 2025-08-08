Battlefield 6 viral clip shows cheaters are already blighting the beta

Battlefield 6's open beta is only in its second day of early access at the time of writing - yet cheaters have already found a way to bypass the game's anti-cheat system.



A viral video posted on X / Twitter by @ItsHapa shows footage from the beta of a player that's able to see the location of every player on the map, along with what appears to be a health bar for each too.

This is one of several videos that have been posted online but is the most prominent one and it clearly shows what cheaters can see.

Seriously, what is the point... Especially in a beta... Don't ruin it for everyone. We're only just getting Battlefield back.

A silver lining is that this has been shared widely now so Electronic Arts (EA) has the chance to respond and stop this from happening ahead of the game's full release on 10 October.

Aside from this, the beta is looking in great shape. It remains in early access on 8 August but has already had a concurrent player count of more than 330,000 on Steam alone.

To unlock early access, players can pre-order, have signed up for Battlefield Labs and link their EA account, or watch 30 minutes or more of any creator streaming gameplay on Twitch.

The beta then truly becomes open and available to all on 9-10 August and 14-17 August.

