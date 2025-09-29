It's almost time for Battlefield 6 to release globally where players will finally be able to play the full game.

Battlefield 6 was officially revealed in July with an open beta following that in August. On the whole, it went down incredibly well with its community.



Since then, Electronic Arts (EA) has revealed further details about its campaign and Portal modes alongside the main multiplayer mode.

Ahead of Battlefield 6 releasing, here's everything you need to know.

When can I preload Battlefield 6?

Fan X / Twitter account @BFBulletin claims Battlefield 6 will be available to preload on 3 October at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT. This was corroborated by MP1st which shared screenshots showing the expected date.

@BFBulletin added the game's file size will not be known until the preload goes live but there will be the option to download single-player, multiplayer and HD textures separately.

This has not been officially confirmed by EA.

What is the release date of Battlefield 6?

Battlefield 6 releases on 10 October. At present, there is no early access.



What is the release time of Battlefield 6?

According to store listings, including the PS Store, Battlefield 6 will release globally at the same time, at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT.

However this has not been officially confirmed by EA.

What platforms can I play Battlefield 6 on?

Battlefield 6 is releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store and EA App.



Is Battlefield 6 multiplayer any good?

I've been hands-on with the multiplayer mode, both at a preview event and the open beta, and I've been left impressed by what I've played so far.

Shortly after the preview event, I said: "Despite minor grievances, Battlefield 6 is shaping up to be the Battlefield game fans have been waiting years for.

"It doesn't appear to be massively revolutionary but it doesn't need to be. It just needs to be a solid Battlefield game that faithfully recaptures and refines the magic of Battlefield 3 and 4.

"And on that front, with its fantastic unscripted moments being the standout, it's very much on the right track."

Is Battlefield 6 single-player campaign any good?

I've also been hands-on with the campaign, having played three missions set in Gibraltar, Brooklyn and Tajikistan, and I was again left impressed with what I played.

My main feeling after playing through these missions was that I felt like a cog within a team that needs everyone to do their bit in order to succeed and the stories behind the soldiers you play as will be intriguing.



It didn't feel like a hero shooter, which some first-person shooters fall into the trap of, as playing out my specific role at all times was crucial, whether I was assault, engineer or recon. My AI companions held up their roles very well too.

Experiencing the specific toolsets of each Class within the campaign so far has been incredibly rewarding. I haven't yet played as a medic.

I'm hoping these three missions aren't just the flagship ones that EA wanted us to play because if the rest are anywhere near as good as these, we could be looking at one of the best first-person shooter campaigns of all time - and maybe even the very best if it all falls into place.

