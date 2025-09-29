GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games co-founder makes frank new game admission

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still eight months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has made a frank admission about the upcoming game.

The last official content update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

Rockstar Games co-founder makes frank new game admission Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser briefly spoke about GTA 6 during an interview with IGN at LA Comic Con. He revealed he's not been involved within the story or character development at all this time. Houser said: "I wrote the last 10 or 11 of them so I think the world has probably had enough GTA from me. "There's always a new story, it's not going to be a story I've written or character set I've developed. I think it's going to be exciting, the game will be great I'm sure." Houser also hailed Red Dead Redemption 2 as "the best thing [he] worked on" while at Rockstar Games and the studio's biggest achievement to date.

