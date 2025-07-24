Watch the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer teaser sending hype into overdrive

Ahead of the long-awaited Battlefield 6 reveal trailer going live on Thursday (24 July), Electronic Arts (EA) shared a tease of what to expect on the official Battlefield social media account.

It appears to show a bit about the campaign mode the game will feature - and it's sent fans into a frenzy.

The social media post said: "Pax Armata rises as NATO cracks. Their motto? 'Our protection, your peace.' But who's pulling the strings and to what end?"

The 40-second long video showed NATO under attack with its Georgia base hit, Gibraltar invaded and NATO's secretary general assassinated, all by a rising organisation called Pax Armata.

Countries are then announced to be leaving NATO to form a brand new coalition before that trademark Battlefield theme kicks in at the end. And is it good to hear that again.

The tease has sent social media into meltdown.

In the comments of the post on X / Twitter, one said: "FIRST SINGLE PLAYER CAMPAIGN IN YEARS AND THE TEASER LOOKS GOOD???"

Another posted the meme of Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight saying: "And here we go."

"I'm so ready for a new multiplayer game :D," one posted.

Another commented: "I can't wait I'm tired of Call of Duty."

One posted a meme of Peter Griffin from Family Guy with the caption: "Hello we're back department. I'd like to file a claim."

Another said: "On fire 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"I like this story," one said.

And another shared: "Ok, this looks very interestin! I hope they don't f*** it all up."

However some are still unconvinced.



One said: "Not pre-ordering. Not until I know it's not some woke crap."

And another agreed: "Remember Specialists?? Remember an unfinished 2042? Don't pre-order."

The reveal trailer for Battlefield 6 goes live on Thursday (24 July) at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT.



