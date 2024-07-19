The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

Fantasy Premier League is back where players are building their squad (which, let's be honest, has probably already been changed at least five times) to take on friends, family and the rest of the world.
Pre-season is underway for most clubs and although there's still just under a month until the Premier League season kicks off at Old Trafford on August 16, players can start thinking about and tinkering with their teams.
But one thing that's probably the toughest part of the game is coming up with a good, funny, witty team name.
You've got to have a good one that makes people laugh, gets people messaging you saying "that's a good one" and definitely not one that has people scratching their heads or laughing at you (not speaking from personal experience there or anything...).
And Indy100 has picked out some of its favourites.
The best Fantasy Premier League team names A-Z
- Abra Dubravka
- Ake Breaky Heart
- Alisson Wonderland
- Ange Management
- Areola Grande
- Aribo Starmix
- Ayew Kidding Me
- Baby Reijnders
- Back of the Neto
- Backstreet Moyes
- Bad to the Bowen
- Baines On Toast
- Baked Baines
- Bangers and Rashford
- Bellerin Than Out
- Bilbao Baggins
- Billing Me Softly
- Botman Begins
- BrokebackMount10
- Cash in the Matip
- Castagne Me Now
- Champagne Coopernova
- Cheesy Garnachos
- ChickenTikkaMoSalah
- Clyne of Duty
- Come Digne With Me
- Ctrl Alt De Laet
- Curious Jorginho
- Da Silva Lining
- Dango Unchained
- De Bruyne Ultimatum
- Deeney In a Bottle
- Delph & Safety
- Dynamo Chicken Kiev
- Ederson Volleys
- Empire of the Son
- Enter Shaqiri
- Escape from Alcaraz
- Estupina Colada
- Expected Toulouse
- Eze Come Eze Go
- Eze Lover
- Finding Neco
- Finding Timo
- Flying Without Ings
- Gangsta's Allardyce
- Gilmour Girls
- Go Eze on Mee
- Gross Misconduct
- Gvardiols of the Galaxy
- Haalandaise Sauce
- Hakuna Mateta
- Haven't Got a Kalou
- Haven't Jota Clue
- Heinz Bella-Kotchap
- Hell In Lascelles
- Hellmans Mainoonaise
- Heung Like a Horse
- Hotel? Thiago
- House of Cards
- How I Met Your Mata
- I'll Colback Later
- I'm Yelling Timber
- Inter Row Z
- Iwobi Wan-Kenobi
- Jairoglyphics
- Kinder Mbuemo
- Krul and the Gang
- Lallana del Rey
- Lallanas in Pyjamas
- Le Saux Solid Crew
- Living Saliba Loca
- Losing My Reguilon
- LoveTheWaySzoboszlai
- Major League Saka
- Mbeumo No.5
- McGinn and Tonic
- Me, Myself Ndiaye
- Mee, Myself and I
- Men Behaving Chadli
- Minority Laporte
- Morsy Code
- MurderOnZidanesFloor
- My Little Toney
- Netflix and Chilwell
- Neville Wears Prada
- No Kane No Gain
- Not Isakly Sure
- NotMikeDeanForever
- Onana What's My Name
- Pain in Dias
- Palmer Violets
- Paqueta Crisps
- Pathetico Madrid
- Petr Cech Yourself
- Pinky and De Bruyne
- Pjanic! At the Disco
- Pukki Blinders
- Purple Rayan
- Purple Reina
- Raya Sunshine
- Reece's Set Pieces
- Rice Rice Baby
- Ruud Health
- Saka Potatoes
- Schlupptown Funk
- Shaw and Order
- Shaw Mee the Mane
- Silva Surfer
- Sorry Nic Jackson
- Starsky & Hutchinson
- Stranger Mings
- Stuck In the Mudryk
- TAA Very Much
- That's So Craven
- That's Soumare
- The Cesc Pistols
- The Konate Kid
- Tinchy Sneijder
- Titus Shambles
- Tuchel for School
- Turkish de Ligt
- Two's Kompany
- Under My Cucurella
- Uptown Dunk
- Werner Bros
- When Harry Met Salah
- Who Ate All Depays?
- You Plonker Rodri
How to change Fantasy Premier League team name
If you need to change the name of your FPL team, you can do - but not through the app.
Log on to the FPL website and from the homepage, click the 'Pick Team' tab. From there, scroll down until you see the 'Admin' section on the right-hand side. Click 'Team Details'.
From here, you can change and save your team name as well as designing or redesigning a kit for your team. You can choose or change your favourite club too.
To lock in these changes, be sure to click 'Update My Details' at the bottom of the page.
