The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

Fantasy Premier League is back where players are building their squad (which, let's be honest, has probably already been changed at least five times) to take on friends, family and the rest of the world.



Pre-season is underway for most clubs and although there's still just under a month until the Premier League season kicks off at Old Trafford on August 16, players can start thinking about and tinkering with their teams.

But one thing that's probably the toughest part of the game is coming up with a good, funny, witty team name.

You've got to have a good one that makes people laugh, gets people messaging you saying "that's a good one" and definitely not one that has people scratching their heads or laughing at you (not speaking from personal experience there or anything...).

And Indy100 has picked out some of its favourites.

The best Fantasy Premier League team names A-Z

Abra Dubravka

Ake Breaky Heart

Alisson Wonderland

Ange Management

Areola Grande

Aribo Starmix

Ayew Kidding Me

Baby Reijnders

Back of the Neto

Backstreet Moyes

Bad to the Bowen

Baines On Toast

Baked Baines

Bangers and Rashford

Bellerin Than Out

Bilbao Baggins

Billing Me Softly

Botman Begins

BrokebackMount10

Cash in the Matip

Castagne Me Now

Champagne Coopernova

Cheesy Garnachos

ChickenTikkaMoSalah

Clyne of Duty

Come Digne With Me

Ctrl Alt De Laet

Curious Jorginho

Da Silva Lining

Dango Unchained

De Bruyne Ultimatum

Deeney In a Bottle

Delph & Safety

Dynamo Chicken Kiev

Ederson Volleys

Empire of the Son

Enter Shaqiri

Escape from Alcaraz

Estupina Colada

Expected Toulouse

Eze Come Eze Go

Eze Lover

Finding Neco

Finding Timo

Flying Without Ings

Gangsta's Allardyce

Gilmour Girls

Go Eze on Mee

Gross Misconduct

Gvardiols of the Galaxy

Haalandaise Sauce

Hakuna Mateta

Haven't Got a Kalou

Haven't Jota Clue

Heinz Bella-Kotchap

Hell In Lascelles

Hellmans Mainoonaise

Heung Like a Horse

Hotel? Thiago

House of Cards

How I Met Your Mata

I'll Colback Later

I'm Yelling Timber

Inter Row Z

Iwobi Wan-Kenobi

Jairoglyphics

Kinder Mbuemo

Krul and the Gang

Lallana del Rey

Lallanas in Pyjamas

Le Saux Solid Crew

Living Saliba Loca

Losing My Reguilon

LoveTheWaySzoboszlai

Major League Saka

Mbeumo No.5

McGinn and Tonic

Me, Myself Ndiaye

Mee, Myself and I

Men Behaving Chadli

Minority Laporte

Morsy Code

MurderOnZidanesFloor

My Little Toney

Netflix and Chilwell

Neville Wears Prada

No Kane No Gain

Not Isakly Sure

NotMikeDeanForever

Onana What's My Name

Pain in Dias

Palmer Violets

Paqueta Crisps

Pathetico Madrid

Petr Cech Yourself

Pinky and De Bruyne

Pjanic! At the Disco

Pukki Blinders

Purple Rayan

Purple Reina

Raya Sunshine

Reece's Set Pieces

Rice Rice Baby

Ruud Health

Saka Potatoes

Schlupptown Funk

Shaw and Order

Shaw Mee the Mane

Silva Surfer

Sorry Nic Jackson

Starsky & Hutchinson

Stranger Mings

Stuck In the Mudryk

TAA Very Much

That's So Craven

That's Soumare

The Cesc Pistols

The Konate Kid

Tinchy Sneijder

Titus Shambles

Tuchel for School

Turkish de Ligt

Two's Kompany

Under My Cucurella

Uptown Dunk

Werner Bros

When Harry Met Salah

Who Ate All Depays?

You Plonker Rodri

How to change Fantasy Premier League team name

If you need to change the name of your FPL team, you can do - but not through the app.

Log on to the FPL website and from the homepage, click the 'Pick Team' tab. From there, scroll down until you see the 'Admin' section on the right-hand side. Click 'Team Details'.

From here, you can change and save your team name as well as designing or redesigning a kit for your team. You can choose or change your favourite club too.

To lock in these changes, be sure to click 'Update My Details' at the bottom of the page.

