How to get classic retro PlayStation themes back on PS5

Classic retro themes have returned to PS5 consoles as part of the latest downloadable update.

Themes for PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 were all made available at the end of last year, as part of PlayStation's 30th anniversary celebrations, including a limited time startup screen that mimicked that of the PS1.

They were taken offline in January as the campaign ended but after huge demand from fans, they have returned as part of PS5's latest software update.

Here's how to access them.

PlayStation software updates are usually automatic so they should download automatically. If not, look for a notification saying the latest update is available or head to Settings > System > System Software Update and Settings to check the latest updates have been installed.

Once this has been completed, a new tab under System can be found.

Go to Settings > System > Appearance > Appearance and Sound and a drop-down menu will appear. It will be initially set to 'Default', the PS5 theme, but now the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 themes have all been added and can be used again.

There is not an option to change the startup screen and this will remain as default.

