Claims about a possible portable PS6 console releasing as one of the PlayStations in the next generation of console hardware have been cleared up by the user that leaked details.

In September last year, reputable leaker KeplerL2 commented in a NeoGAF forum that for the rumoured PS6, "there are two SoCs (System-on-a-Chip) in development for next-gen, idk if it's a Series X/S situation or home console + handheld but probably one of them will be affordable at least".

There are rumours Xbox is following a path of having a new console and accompanying handheld during the next generation which has led to speculation PlayStation could do the same, with a PS6 handheld being sold alongside the console, which is what KeplerL2 seemingly referred to previously.

On the same forum, the same leaker recently said the speculated PS6 handheld is "a 15W SoC on 3nm" which is less powerful than the current PS5 console.

That led to speculation if the rumoured PS6 handheld device could even play PS5 at all given it's less powerful but KeplerL2 has explained more.

PS5 games will play on the rumoured PS6 Portable console, according to a leaker / Image from iStock

KeplerL2 said: "It can definitely run PS5 games, just not at the same resolution/FPS (frames per second), mainly due to lower memory bandwidth."

A separate comment from the user said: "Hard to estimate performance since it's using an unreleased GPU uarch but I think it's somewhere between XSS (Xbox Series S) and PS5."

This is all rumour and speculation at this time as Sony has not confirmed the PS6 is in development.

