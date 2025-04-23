Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 preview: Why it could spark open-world arcade racing revival

What an April it's proving to be for Xbox - South of Midnight released to critical acclaim, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle released on PS5 to a whole new audience and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered shadow dropped with fans loving it.

And the latest entry into a remarkable month for Microsoft's gaming division will be Forza Horizon 5 releasing on PS5 on April 29 (or April 25 for those who purchase the Premium Edition).

Forza Horizon 5 is already class-leading open-world arcade racing game featuring some of the coolest cars racing all kinds of different terrains across Mexico as the ultimate four-wheeled festival begs to be explored.

Not only is it shaping up to truly stand the test of time but for racing fans who own a PS5, and even those who already own it on Xbox and PC and are looking for an excuse to jump back in, its timing right now is pretty much impeccable.

Players will soon have a great opportunity to experience one of the very best open-world arcade racing games at a time when quality ones are becoming increasingly rare.

Players can explore pretty much anywhere and everywhere in Forza Horizon 5 / Screenshot from Playground Games, Xbox Game Studios

Sim racing is as popular as ever - think Gran Turismo 7, Assetto Corsa Competizione and iRacing to name a few (alongside EA Sports' F1 and WRC titles that can be tuned in this way) - and there just have not been many noteworthy open-world arcade style racing games over the past few years.

Since Forza Horizon 5 released on Xbox and PC in 2021, there's only really been Need for Speed: Unbound and The Crew Motorfest. Even then, EA is now putting all of its Need for Speed resources into developing the new Battlefield game.

There used to be so many great titles in this genre, with Burnout and Midnight Club entries sitting right up there with the best 2000s Need for Speed games.

But what better game to kick things up again than the re-release of Forza Horizon 5, one of the very best in its class?

Horizon Realms is the big new addition to Forza Horizon on PS5 / Artwork from Playground Games, Xbox Game Studios

Having had the chance to play the Premium Edition on PS5, Forza Horizon 5 truly feels like a breath of fresh air for a genre that feels stagnant, even if the PS5 version of the game is very much a re-release of the Xbox and PC classic.

To avoid going over old ground, new features include new cars, events and a big new addition in Horizon Realms, which will be available as a free update to Xbox and PC players too.

Horizon Realms lets players play through 11 of the community's favourite Evolving World updates but this time, they are here to stay, alongside the brand new Stadium Track.

As this is the big new addition to Forza Horizon 5, this is something indy100 spent a good chunk of time checking out, and it was good fun.

Players compete in various different arenas to get the highest skill score possible, whether that's driving at the speed of light, pulling off insane drifts or completing outrageous stunts and jumps.

Stadium Track focuses on having to pull off drifts and doing burnouts primarily as the course is tight but it adds something a little different to the other options.

The Premium Edition also includes both DLCs - Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure.

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 Premium Edition also includes the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure DLC / Screenshot from Playground Games, Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5's timing could also be key as it will be interesting to see what Nintendo does with the open world of Mario Kart World.

Those two games could truly lead a revival of top quality open-world arcade racers.

For that reason, while Forza Horizon 5 may have released back in 2021 on Xbox and PC, its PS5 release will feel very fresh again and surely entice existing players to return too.

There are so many thrills to be had battling it out on roads and streets while listening to the perfect soundtrack, racing across wild open areas of the map while catching a drift at just the right moment and exploring the world while pulling off insane stunts.

And that's just scratching the surface.

Despite admittedly being more into racing games on dedicated circuits or routes than open worlds, indy100 spent most of the time playing Forza Horizon 5 with a huge smile. It really made us feel like a kid again.

And in a world where intense sim racing is huge, it's important to have racing games that encourage that kind of feeling.

