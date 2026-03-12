Crimson Desert physical copies already out in the wild

It seems some gamers have managed to get their hands on early copies of Crimson Desert a full week before the game releases.

Crimson Desert is an open-world action role-playing game from Pearl Abyss, which is best known for its MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Black Desert Online. It's the studio's highly-anticipated first single-player game and was designed to be a prequel to Black Desert before eventually becoming a standalone title.

A number of Redditors have posted showing them holding physical copies of the game however they've also said a digital download is required as well to play the game.

Because of this, they have said they are unable to play it ahead of the game's release date of 19 March.

However it was spotted that it appears a YouTuber posted a review of Crimson Desert before they should have which revealed loads of key details and information about what to expect from the game.

It seems the video has since been taken down but not before some of the key details from the video have since done the rounds on social media.

Pearl Abyss recently revealed the console and PC specifications for its upcoming game too.

On a base PS5, the game is aimed to run at 1080p resolution with a target pf 60fps (frames per second) with low raytracing in performance mode and an upscaled 4K resolution at 30fps with high raytracing in quality. On a PS5 Pro, performance mode will see that jump to an upscaled 4K at 60fps with high raytracing whereas quality will be native 4K at 30fps with ultra raytracing.

Xbox Series X specs are identical to the base PS5 with Xbox Series S seeing 720p at 40fps with no raytracing in performance and 1080p at 30fps, also with no raytracing, in quality.

PC specs were shared too, with the game being able to run on a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, GPU which is almost 10-years-old.

Recommended specs are AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 for GPU and AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel i5-11600K CPU.

Across the board, 16GB of RAM is required, along with Windows 10 64-bit 22H2 or newer operating system and at least 150GB SSD.

Crimson Desert releases on 19 March on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

