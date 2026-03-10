Crimson Desert skepticism ahead of launch - here's why

Previews for the upcoming Crimson Desert recently went live and they have sparked skepticism among some gamers on social media.

Crimson Desert is an open-world action role-playing game from South Korean developer Pearl Abyss, which is best known for its MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Black Desert Online.



Crimson Desert is the studio's first single-player game and was designed to be a prequel to Black Desert before eventually becoming a standalone title.

Recently, previews went live from those who have been hands-on with the game ahead of its release on 19 March and despite a fair amount of positivity, there are some elements that have caused skepticism.

Looking through the previews, a number of key features have been highlighted and praised, including over-the-top but brilliant action, the attention to detail developers have put into the open world and the sheer amount of content including varied side quests.

However there seems to be some question marks about the game's story, the number of different mechanics Crimson Desert has and how complicated they are, fears the game could be bloated and how the game really runs on consoles.

This was up for discussion in the PlayStation Subreddit where one Redditor asked for people's thoughts about it following the previews.

The OP (original poster) said: "The previews are positive but the skepticism is warranted. It could be a mixed bag and the story may very well be the weakest aspect.

"It's very reminiscent of Elden Ring, mixed with Red Dead Redemption 2. But that's a very high bar, when it comes to open world games. Two of the very best ever to do it and yet this game is a massive risk for Pearl Abyss."

And others have been commenting with their thoughts.

One said: "I literally just found out about this game a week ago and I'm pretty excited about it."

"Waiting for reviews," declared a second. "Everything looks fantastic, I'm just concerned about performance on base PS5."

A third agreed: "I kinda see red flags with it. Waiting for reviews."

"Well considering it's coming after Black Desert and the makers Pearl Abyss, it's reasonable to be super skeptical 🤨" commented a fourth. "Considering Black Desert was legit just THIS but CASH GRAB and filled with micro transactions lol that game was TERRIBLE and as good as this looks, I\m not buying til it\s on sale and I see great reviews."

And a fifth said: "I'm excited, just hope it's not a bloated mess 😂😂"

Crimson Desert releases on 19 March on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.