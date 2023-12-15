Cristiano Ronaldo investing $40m of his own money into football game challenging EA

Ever wondered what Cristiano Ronaldo could possibly spend all of his Saudi money on? Well, it turns out his putting £40 million into new football video game.

It’s been revealed that the Al Nassr player has become an investor in UFL, a game which is being developed by Strikerz Inc.

It’s designed to be free-to-play and Ronaldo will have a “significant role” in the game launching as a competitor to EA Sports FC.

The game will be based around online games, where people take on other players of a similar skill level.

Ronaldo is among a group of investors putting $40 million into developing the title.

The footballer said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project as UFL can become the new breed in football gaming.”

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Eugene Nashilov, who is the CEO of Strikerz Inc., opened up on bringing the 38-year-old on board to be involved.

“Having Cristiano Ronaldo join us as a partner and investor is a significant step forward and an endorsement of our vision to create the leading game for football fans in the world," he said.

"UFL is committed to innovation, technology and entertainment and we see significant potential to do things differently in the gaming industry.

"This is an ambition shared by Cristiano and we are excited to be working together, while continuing to engage with future investors, to create a game that fills a gap in the football gaming market by unifying a rich gaming experience with continuous progress and a fair approach.”

