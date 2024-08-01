Video game studio Bungie, responsible for developing live action service shooter Destiny 2, has cut 220 jobs with a number of those employees laid off sharing their heartbreak on social media.

Every level of the company is affected, including executive and senior roles, according to a statement by Pete Parsons, managing director of Bungie, on July 31.

Parsons described the decision as "some of the most difficult changes we've ever had to make as a studio" and that development will now be focused just on Destiny and Marathon.

He confirmed 220 jobs would be cut, around 17 per cent of Bungie's workforce.

Parsons said: "Today is a difficult and painful day, especially for our departing colleagues, all of which have made important and valuable contributions to Bungie. Our goal is to support them with the utmost care and respect. For everyone affected by this job reduction, we will be offering a generous exit package, including severance, bonus and health coverage.

"I realise all of this is hard news, especially following the success we have seen with The Final Shape. But as we've navigated the broader economic realities over the last year, and after exhausting all other mitigation options, this has become a necessary decision to refocus our studio and our business with more realistic goals and viable financials."

Parsons also said 155 roles will be integrated within Sony Interactive Entertainment going forward and that Bungie is working with PlayStation Studios to form a new studio to continue the development of a new sci-fi fantasy universe.

After the cuts were made, a number of previous employees took to X / Twitter to share their heartbreak of being axed from their job.

One former worker said: "Looks like i got hit. I work A LOT and I'm obsessed with work, everyone knows this. There's nothing I could've done to not be laid off. In fact I was literally working so much that so many people told me 'you'll be ok, we need you to train / manage the outsourcers'."

Another said: "I didn't even Tweet that I got promoted last month, but now I get to Tweet that I got laid off, so there's that. Gonna miss my team."

Employees who have survived the cuts have blasted Bungie for the decision made on social media too.

Bungie's global community lead, who posts as @dmg04, said: "Inexcusable. Industry leading talent being lost, yet again. Accountability falling upon the workers who have pushed the needle to deliver for our community time and time again. Please maintain focus on those who've lost their position and income. Offer help where you can."

Another was left in complete "shock" and simply posted: "My whole team is gone. It's just me and Drew left, I'm just in shock."



In October 2023, Bungie laid off around 100 of its employees as part of cost-cutting measures that also saw Marathon reportedly delayed internally from 2024 to 2025.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.