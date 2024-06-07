Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail expansion: Everything you need to know

Details of what's new in Final Fantasy 14 with the upcoming release of its Dawntrail expansion have been revealed.

The trailer for Dawntrail was released in January but specifics on what to expect have been kept secret.

But now details of new areas, jobs, playable races and more have been revealed.

The previous story narrative of Final Fantasy 14 ended with the Endwalker expansion (the most recent one available at the time of writing) - Dawntrail marks a foray into a brand new adventure.

One of the new locations in the Dawntrail expansion Square Enix, Final Fantasy XIV

Those who recently had the chance to try out the expansion first-hand have said the graphical improvements really tell - Dawntrail marks the first time Final Fantasy 14 has had an upgrade in this area.

Improvements include enhanced texture and shadow resolution along with improved material qualities for characters and environments.

Dawntrail is set in a brand new continent called Tura (still in the realm of Eorzea) and features a city called Tuliyollal, a mountainous region named Urqopacha and forests called Kozama’uka.

The start of the Ihuykatumu dungeon Square Enix, Final Fantasy XIV

There will be a number of new dungeons including a level 91 one called Ihuykatumu that starts with a cruise down a jungle river.

There are two brand new jobs called Viper and Pictomancer - jobs are roles within classes such as Tank, Healer and DPS (damage per second, including melee and ranged combat).

The Viper is a close-range fighting style which uses quick and decisive strikes with two one-handed blades alongside powerful flourishes from a combined two-handed weapon.

The Pictomancer is a painter whose designs come to life; it's a magical ranged role whose spells take a long time to cast in combat.

The new playable Female Hrothgar race Square Enix, Final Fantasy XIV

There's a brand new playable race called Female Hrothgar.

The level cap will increase from 90 to 100 along with loads of new raids, gear and PvP updates.

Final Fantasy 14 is an online MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) playable across PlayStation, PC and now Xbox and Dawntrail is its fifth expansion.



These expansions are almost like brand new games set in the world of Final Fantasy 14 - they're of similar length to some standalone titles in the series.

On top of buying the game and expansions, players also pay a monthly subscription fee to play the game.

Dawntrail is out July 2 and available through early access before that on June 28.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.