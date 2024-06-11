Final Fantasy 14 developers warn players to clean out inventories before Dawntrail

Square Enix has urged Final Fantasy 14 players to clean out their inventories before they take on its latest expansion Dawntrail.

Dawntrail releases July 2 and is available through early access before that on June 28.

It takes the popular MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) in a new direction as it starts a new story arc after the events in Endwalker brought 10 years of that narrative to an end.



And publisher Square Enix has urged players to clean out their inventories along with a number of other tips before starting the upcoming expansion.

Before Dawntrail can be started, all main scenario quests must have been completed up until this point - in other words, all previous expansions must be completed to be able to play.

With new jobs called Pictomancer and Viper being introduced, players are urged to stockpile various things to help with levelling up these jobs quickly.

If the game has been preordered on PC or Mac, be sure to register the game to get an Early Access code.

PlayStation and Xbox players don't need to enter a code - preorder bonuses are automatically linked to the account.

A new expansion means new loot and it gives the chance for players to have a big clear-out of things they don't need which Square Enix encourages to make room for more powerful equipment.

PC players can access the Dawntrail Official Benchmark which uses maps and playable characters from the expansion to give the PC a performance score, there will be a preview of the graphical update within that and players can create their first female Hrothgar within this.

Those who recently had the chance to try out the expansion first-hand have said the graphical improvements really tell - Dawntrail marks the first time Final Fantasy 14 has had an upgrade in this area.

Improvements include enhanced texture and shadow resolution along with improved material qualities for characters and environments.

Dawntrail is set in a brand new continent called Tura (still in the realm of Eorzea) and features a city called Tuliyollal, a mountainous region named Urqopacha and forests called Kozama’uka.

There will be a number of new dungeons including a level 91 one called Ihuykatumu that starts with a cruise down a jungle river.

The level cap will increase from 90 to 100 along with loads of new raids, gear and PvP updates.

