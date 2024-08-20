A number of celebrities have made cameos in Grand Theft Auto titles down the years - think of Phil Collins in GTA Vice City, Samuel L Jackson in GTA San Andreas, Ricky Gervais in GTA 4 and the countless that have appeared in GTA 5 and GTA Online like Dr Dre and Cara Delevingne.

Well there's an online petition that's already got thousands of signatures calling for a man described as a "local legend" in Miami to be included in GTA 6.

And that man is Jeremy Fragrance, a fragrance influencer with millions and millions of followers across his social media accounts.

Someone that appears to be close to him called Kamil has set up a petition and created a YouTube video calling on people to sign it.

The petition even includes ideas of side missions that Jeremy Fragrance could be included in and has got just over 9.6k signatures at the time of writing.

The petition lists a number of ideas of how he can be included in the game, from scent-based side missions to his catchphrases and everything in between.



It said: "By adding Jeremy Fragrance to GTA 6, you're not just adding a character. You're adding an experience. A lifestyle. A smell-o-vision revolution in gaming!

"Think of the merchandising possibilities. GTA 6: Eau de Crime Scene. Jeremy Fragrance's Vice City by Jeremy.

"Rockstar Games, you have the power to make Grand Theft Auto 6 not just a game, but a full sensory journey. Don't let this op-pore-tunity slip through your fingers!"

Could we see Jeremy Fragrance in GTA 6? Rockstar Games, over to you...

