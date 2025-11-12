GTA 6 studio fired employees share their heartbreaking stories of being sacked

Employees who were fired by Rockstar Games, the developers of the Grand Theft Auto series, have shared their heartbreaking stories of what happened and how they're feeling.

More than 30 employees were sacked with IWGB (The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain) trade union accusing Rockstar of "union busting", claiming staff members were dismissed over "trade union activity" - but Rockstar said those staff were dismissed due to "gross misconduct".

A Rockstar spokesperson told Bloomberg: "We took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies. This was in no way related to people's right to join a union or engage in union activities."

But IWGB has been "fighting back" against Rockstar and has held protests outside Take-Two's London offices and Rockstar North's offices in Edinburgh.

Chris Bratt, co-founder of People Make Games, attended the protest in Edinburgh and captured some of the heartbreaking stories employees shared of what happened when they were fired.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In a People Make Games YouTube video, addressing the rally, Rachel who had worked at Rockstar for nine years said: "I was hired as a junior in 2016 and for the past nine years, I could not have hoped for a better group of colleagues, mentors or most of all, friends.



"When I was fired without warning, without process and without representation, I felt like a part had been ripped out of me.

"I was not even allowed to say goodbye."

Bran, who was also dismissed, said at the rally: "My friends are inside that building right there (and the one over there) but they are scared, they are scared for their jobs, they are scared to speak up and I can't blame them for it."

Speaking to Bratt, Bran added: "If I have gross misconduct on my CV for the rest of my life, that's a huge detriment to any future career prospects.

"Something important to note as well is you feel ashamed to be kicked out of work this way, all of us still want to be here, we want our jobs, we want to finish what we were working on but the internal shame of having gross misconduct with you forever... It's hard to explain."

Jordan, who worked at Rockstar for 11 years, said: "We've all gone through the different stages of grief. Immediately, in the meeting, it was just this profound sense of loss, not just this career we've been building but this feeling we could build a better workplace, work directly with our workers but also work directly with management in doing that.

"We were trying to adhere to policy, trying to do things in a way that doesn't ruffle feathers, that does things that as far as we were concerned align with the companies values - and for this to happen, it raises a lot of questions."

A statement from IWGB about what happened at Rockstar said: "More than 30 members of UK staff at Rockstar Games, developers of the Grand Theft Auto series, were fired on Thursday 30 October due to trade union activity.

"The staff, who were all part of a private trade union Discord channel and members of the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain, were dismissed in what the union argues constitutes unlawful and retaliatory dismissals.

"Organisers at the IWGB have reported that among the staff dismissed were those with visas sponsored by Rockstar and those with medical conditions who will lose access to essential workplace healthcare schemes."

Spring McParlin-Jones, chair of the IWGB Game Workers Union, said: "Next year, GTA 6 is expected to make upwards of 10 billion dollars (£7.6 billion).

"That's enough to end world hunger for a year. Such a flagrant attack on workers' rights from such a valuable studio sends a very clear and shocking message to the world, that money matters more than people."

Alan Lewis, the head of global corporate communications at Take-Two, said: "We strive to make the world's best entertainment properties by giving our best-in-class creative teams positive work environments and ongoing career opportunities.

"Our culture is focused on teamwork, excellence, and kindness. Rockstar Games terminated a small number of individuals for gross misconduct, and for no other reason. As always, we fully support Rockstar's ambitions and approach."

indy100 has contacted Rockstar Games for further comment.

