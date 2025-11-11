GTA 6: Fans believe this is the reason Rockstar delayed the game again

An insider believes there's a key reason for Rockstar Games delaying GTA 6 again and although gamers seem to agree to an extent, they're not at all convinced or happy about it.

Rockstar confirmed GTA 6 will now release on 19 November 2026, saying "these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve".

Rockstar's titles are renowned for having incredible level of details scarcely found, if at all, in any other games.

Looking back to the studio's last release of Red Dead Redemption 2, there are loads of examples that spring to mind - such as the renowned horse testicles shrinking in size when it's colder and the remarkable cloud and weather system Rockstar implemented.

It was all quite simply mind blowing and details continue to be discovered.

Don't forget, RDR2 was also delayed twice and eventually released in 2018; it still has one of the most detailed, realistic and best open worlds that can be found in gaming to this day.

Games are much more costly and complex to develop now and GTA 6 will be even bigger in scope and ambition than RDR2 so the level of detail will be even higher this time around.

It's this level of detail that social media users have been focusing on since the news of the delay broke - and they're not surprised it's taking a long time to put together something so in-depth.

One social media account posted a similar video of the clouds in Red Dead Redemption 2, writing: "If you’re wondering why GTA 6 is taking so long:

"Red Dead Redemption 2 has fully rendered 3D clouds that you can fly through, in a game that has no flying…

You only see this ONCE in the main story, unless you use mods. Ridiculous amount of detail."

Another account posted: "I still can’t believe the attention to detail in GTA 6.

"The condensation, dirt and drips on the back of that police car 👀 Even just the texture of the road…No wonder we’ve had to wait so long!"

Plenty of incredible details have already been spotted in GTA 6 content Rockstar has shared, such as the level of detail on Lucia's character model, accurate details spotted from trailer 1 and even the pole in one of the strip club screenshots having fingerprints on it.

Renowned gaming insider Tom Henderson recently said on Insider Gaming Weekly: "Rockstar Games are perfectionists, we've seen that with GTA 5 and even RDR2.

"I've been saying for months if there's one bug wrong with that game, it isn't releasing. If there's one glitch or whatever they can patch, it's not releasing."

GTA 5 and RDR2 did release with some bugs and issues that were fixed over time and it seems this may be why gamers are not happy with Rockstar wanting more time to refine the game, as many claim it's not possible to have code without any bugs or glitches at all.

Henderson's comments were reposted into the PS5 Subreddit.

One said: "I'll be surprised if there isn't a glitch. Even the best games have a bug or two."

"There's NEVER been nor will there EVER BE bug free code," a second argued.

A third agreed: "There's no such thing as bug-free code."

"So it's not coming out at all, got it," a fourth commented.

And a fifth posted: "A bug free game of this size and scale is simply impossible."

