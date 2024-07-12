Hype for GTA 6 is rising once again after Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two made a key announcement.

GTA 6 is the video game everyone is waiting for and it's safe to say it's the most anticipated game of all time.



There haven't been many announcements about the game itself though - all that's come from official channels was confirmation at the end of 2023 Rockstar is working on GTA 6along with a first trailer.

A release window was given of 2025.

In May, during an earnings call, Take-Two, an American holding company that owns Rockstar and 2K, narrowed that down by saying the game will be released in Autumn 2025.

And it's an announcement that ties into this that has sent excitement back through fans of GTA after a stale couple of months or so without much to go on.

Take-Two has confirmed its next quarterly earnings call will be on August 8.



Take-Two has a history of making announcements just before or during earnings call to drive up interest and investment in its businesses and products, and now, fans are heavily speculating that this could mean some sort of update on GTA 6 over on its Subreddit.

Some are saying there will be a second trailer and others are saying there could be screenshots - let's not forget Rockstar added placeholders for four images on the GTA 6 section of its website under a heading called 'screens' before it was quickly reverted.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced in the run-up to a Take-Two earnings call in 2017.



GTA 6 fans might be clinging on to any grain of hope of an announcement they can but this one might have some legs.



We will find out in just under a month's time...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.