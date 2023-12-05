Grand Theft Auto Vi fans react to leaked trailer

The highly-anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has been released as Rockstar Games gives fans the first look at the new video game.

Excitement has been building as fans have speculated about what the game might include and when the trailer would drop.

It turns out the trailer came sooner than Rockstar Games had planned, as a leak meant the company dropped it 13 hours earlier than the previously confirmed time.

The one-and-a-half-minute video revealed the game is going to be set in Vice City, a city resembling Miami, Florida, with a woman named Lucia playing one of the game’s leads.

It begins with Lucia wearing a prison uniform being asked by what appears to be a parole officer asking her how she ended up there.

What follows is a jam-packed montage of mostly criminal activity, along with weird and wonderful sights you might see in Miami including an alligator walking into a gas station, a woman twerking on top of a moving car and a large motorbike gang cruising down a street on dirt bikes. It ends with Lucia and a man who appears to be her partner holding up a shop at gunpoint.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 www.youtube.com

The Tom Petty song Love is a Long Road soundtracks the trailer which has been viewed almost 49 million times in nine hours, at the time of writing.

Fans on social media have been reacting to the trailer and sharing their thoughts on the first look of the game and the reveal that the game will be coming in 2025.

One fan wrote: “GTA 6 ABOUT TO BE A MOVIEEEE.”









Another wrote: “This queen is carrying GTA 6 I'm sorry she’s mother already.”









Someone else pointed out the small detail of a chihuahua running along the beach, writing, “Dogs are confirmed for GTA 6”.













Given the fan reaction, it’s clear the anticipation is already huge for a game that isn’t out until 2025.

