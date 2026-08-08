GTA 6: GTA Online mode current stance for new game 'revealed'

A renowned gaming industry reporter has 'revealed' the current stance for a potential GTA 6 online mode from Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive.

GTA 5 launched in September 2013 but was initially launched as a single-player game before GTA Online released two weeks later.



GTA Online was initially plagued with bugs and a number of other issues before Rockstar quickly fixed and refined the mode.

It later released as a standalone game and even 13 years on from its initial release, it's understood to have millions and millions of active users each week.



But according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, don't expect any updates about a potential online mode in GTA 6 from Rockstar Games or Take-Two any time soon.

In a YouTube video, Schreier said: "It's interesting to know that right now, Take-Two is only talking about GTA 6 in terms of the single-player portion, which will not presumably have recurring revenue, I don't think they're putting microtransactions in the single-player game, and not GTA Online.

"They have not talked at all and are not planning to talk any time soon about what the new GTA Online will look like and what the recurring spend will look like."

On Reddit, Schreier made it clear "this isn't inside info" and "it's me pointing out that they're only describing GTA 6 as a 'single-player experience'".

Either way, it seems there's going to be a bit of a wait yet before any updates about the expected online portion of GTA 6.

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and fans have been having their say in the comments.



One said: "In my opinion, the next iteration of GTA Online is going to be far closer to an MMO than what GTA 5's online was. We'll likely see an emphasis on jobs / roles, expanded property / vehicle management etc. I doubt it will have things like jobs that you actually roleplay as in-character though. It's very likely going to be a standalone game, which would be better for both it and GTA 6 itself."

"I'd imagine the monetisation aspects would p*** everyone off even more," a second thought.

A third mused: "My guess is they're going to sell it separately for like $30 and do a whole extra marketing roll out in like a year or two. Just when these studios thought they finally dodged GTA 6 release window."

"I suspect a lot of crossover content in GTA Online in the meantime," added a fourth.

And a fifth speculated: "GTA 6 Online is going to be a monthly subscription service and they won't mention it until the bulk of initial GTA 6 sales have come and gone. Unfortunately."

No GTA Online details for GTA 6 have been officially shared by Rockstar or Take-Two at the time of writing.

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