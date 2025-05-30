No, this is not an April Fool’s… Sydney Sweeney has announced the release of a new soap made using her actual bathwater.

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a press release announcing her new “Bathwater Bliss” soap.

Sweeney took part in an ad for the company last year, which saw her appear in a bathtub.

As well as becoming one of the most successful actresses in film and TV over recent years, Sweeney has become one of the most sexualised stars in Hollywood and often faces unsolicited comments about her body from fans — some of whom have even expressed their desire to consume her bath water.

“It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love,” she added. “Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”

Only 5,000 bars of the actor’s soap will be made and will go on sale from June 6

In an interview with GQ, Sweeney further explained the process of making the soap. “When we were at the [Dr. Squatch] shoot, they had a tub for me. And I actually got in there and I took some soap, and we had a nice little bath and they took the water. So it’s my real bath water,” she confirmed.

“I wanted to have it lean towards my home roots, so there’s this really outdoorsy scent of, like, pine and earthy moss and fir. So it smells super manly. But then there’s some city bath water mixed in.”

The announcement has certainly taken some by surprise, and it’s become a major talking point online.

Others questioned Sweeney's decision to release the soap.

Some thought it was a great move, though.

"The way everybody is hating on sydney but this is actually such a smart business move. tricking men with fake bathwater soap and making them go broke," a user commented.

Whatever people made of it, the release quickly became a meme online.

