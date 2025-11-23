Half-Life 3: Announcement window revealed by insider

A window for the announcement of the rumoured Half-Life 3 has been revealed by an insider following multiple claims from others also understood to be in the know that a reveal is imminent.

Half-Life 3 has been speculated for years and would be the latest instalment in the iconic Half-Life first person shooter series. Half-Life 2 is considered to be one of the greatest games of all time as the 2004 release simulated real-world physics and character models and was groundbreaking when it released.

Speaking on the most recent episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, Mike Straw said: "I have a date that I've been told but I haven't been able to verify it with multiple sources.

"I won't report the date until I get physical confirmation that that's the actual date and not a 'canary trap'.

"The date I was told I can say is this year for a reveal. All the signs and logic would put it as a Steam Machine launch title release."

Straw's comments were reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "It just doesn't make sense for Valve to do a reveal at any third-party event, they want a 24-hour news cycle all to themselves rather than to do Keighley or anyone else a favour with their most anticipated announcement ever."

"Hope," a second commented.

A third added: "I am about three hours int0 Half-Life 2 (after just finally playing Half-Life) and I think I understand the hype. Not sure how this game ends but damn is it a great FPS. Half-Life 3 better be the best."

"I got to say, if after ALL THIS HYPE we never hear anything or Half-Life 3, it will be a tragedy," a fourth declared.

And a fifth speculated: "It'll be a Steam Machine launch title and they will package it with every Steam Machine. Along with all their other games for free."

To be clear, Half-Life 3 has not been officially confirmed and this is all speculation and rumour at this time.

