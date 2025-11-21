Half-Life 3: Insiders double-down on claims reveal is imminent

Despite what seems to be a key date about the potential reveal of the rumoured Half-Life 3 "coming and going", insiders have claimed the game is real and an announcement timeline is being worked on.

Half-Life 3 has been rumoured for years and would be the latest instalment in the iconic Half-Life first person shooter series. Half-Life 2 is considered to be one of the greatest games of all time as the 2004 release simulated real-world physics and character models and was groundbreaking when it released.

Insiders claimed to have heard that Half-Life 3 could be announced this week and despite the expected window passing, they've doubled down to claim the game is indeed happening but an announcement window is currently unclear.

In a series of Tweets, when NateTheHate was asked if he'd heard anything about a new Half-Life game, he said: "Yes."

Further replies said: "Working to get consensus on info and extract the truth from it all. Announcement timing is one of the things I'm trying to get a consensus on. Have heard very mixed things on timing."

NateTheHate also said there was a potential announcement window which has "come and gone" which seems to line up with what Nick 'Shpeshal Nick' Baker, co-founder of Xbox Era, had heard too.

He posted on X / Twitter: "Probably deep enough into the week to know this isn't happening right now. Last week I got a DM that Valve was showing off hardware 'this week' (last week) and software 'next week' (this week). This software was allegedly Half-Life 3."



In a follow-up, he said: "If it was gonna happen, probably would have by now. For what it's worth, I've asked around and Half-Life 3 is supposed to be real. I guess everyone is trying to find out definitely when it'll be announced."

Sean Hollister, a senior editor at The Verge, was asked if Half-Life 3 wasn't announced, why there was so much security when he visited Valve's offices to check out the new Steam Machine.

In an article about the upcoming new console, Hollister wrote: "On the 15th floor of an upscale office building in Bellevue, Washington, security guards line the halls. They're here to make sure we don’t stray - because I'm visiting Valve's headquarters, a place few journalists ever get to go."

And responding to the question, he said: "I told you security guards lined the halls during my Valve visit. CNET’s Scott Stein can back me up.

"But I've never seen guards during previous Valve trips - and maybe they were only there that day. Steve Burke (Gamers Nexus) told me he didn't see any when he visited."

This has all fuelled speculation that Half-Life 3 is happening and a reveal could be made by Valve soon.

However, to be clear, Half-Life 3 has not been officially confirmed and this is all speculation and rumour at this time.



