Steam Machine console announced to rival PS5 and Xbox - and fans are loving it

Valve has just announced a new suite of hardware, including a new Steam controller, Steam Frame VR and Steam Machine console - and the Machine to rival the PS5 and Xbox Series X is going down incredibly well online already.

Steam is Valve's popular gaming brand which boasts the most popular PC storefront and has also branched out into hardware with devices such as the Steam Deck.

It was rumoured Steam was preparing for a huge announcement of some sort and that came to fruition on Wednesday (12 November) with three new devices being announced in the controller, Frame and Machine.

And it's the Machine that's proving incredibly popular at the moment.

The new Steam Machine / Valve

Steam Machine is a gaming PC that can be plugged directly into TVs and monitors where players can access their entire Steam library in one place. It's a roughly six inch cube and games can run at 4K at 60 fps (frames per second) with FSR (which renders game at a lower resolution before upscaling it).

There are two different types of console - one with 512GB of storage and another with 2TB. Although it's optimised for gaming, it's still a PC, meaning it can be used in both the ways a traditional console would and as a PC.

While no release date has been given, Steam said the "hardware family officially expands in early 2026". Prices are not yet known.

The announcement was posted in the Steam Subreddit and fans are absolutely loving what they're seeing.

One quoted the part of the announcement confirming the Steam Machine is also a PC and said: "I love Valve."

Another commented: "By god... They've done it."

A third posted: "Dear Santa, this year I'm good. Don't need anything. Save the trip. Next year could be a wild ride."

"Might actually get it if the price is reasonable, the amount of time I play video games doesn't justify investing on a PC," a fourth commented.

And a fifth said: "I hope this eats into Xbox Live and PS Plus subscriptions. I miss the days you could enjoy playing online without paying for it."

