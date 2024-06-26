Lara Croft redesign defended as fans hit out at sad trolling comments

Lara Croft's redesign by developer Crystal Dynamics has resurfaced after her inclusion as a playable character in Dead By Daylight - and trolling comments made by some have been heavily criticised by most online.



Croft is playable as a character in a number of games, such as Fortnite, Call of Duty and loads more with online survival horror game Dead By Daylight the latest to include her.

Her character model is based on the Survivor trilogy which started with the Tomb Raider reboot in 2013 and ended with Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018.

It seems because of this, Crystal Dynamics' redesigning of her for its new Tomb Raider title has resurfaced because the two character models from the Survivor trilogy to the latest one have a lot of similarities.

While it has led to some social media users trolling, those that have have been heavily criticised by most online.

































There's been a fair bit of Lara Croft content in 2024 so far - as well as the Dead By Daylight inclusion, the original trilogy was remastered and released; Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Legend was also recently given a PS4 and PS5 port.

As well as that, a Tomb Raider website was launched earlier in the year giving a first look at the new Lara Croft.

The next mainline game, which was revealed by Crystal Dynamics back in April 2022 and is being backed by Amazon, is currently known as Tomb Raider Next but little else is known about it at this stage.

It will be the first entry in the mainline series since Shadow of the Tomb Raider back in 2018 which wrapped up a much darker, grittier trilogy of games starring Lara Croft as the main protagonist.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings