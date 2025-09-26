Lara Croft Tomb Raider LAU trilogy remaster 'official' verdict - it's not good news

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the Tomb Raider Anniversary news during this week's State of Play, it doesn't look like a remaster of the LAU trilogy, also known as the Legend trilogy, will be happening any time soon.

PlayStation's State of Play event on Wednesday (24 September) revealed Tomb Raider Anniversary will release through the PS Plus Classics Catalog on 21 October.

That means it will be a port of the original PS2 version available on PS4 and PS5 consoles, similar to the treatment that was given to Tomb Raider Legend.

Fans have been clamouring for remasters of Legend, Anniversary and Underworld in a similar way the first six games have been remastered.

But someone understood to be a developer from Aspyr, the studio that recently remastered the first three games and co-remastered the three after that, says a remaster of the LAU trilogy is not currently in the pipeline.

Commenting on a YouTube video stating a case for the Legend trilogy remaster, user @TimurGagiev (who is understood to be Timur Gagiev, known as Xproger, who works for Aspyr and has worked on the Tomb Raider remasters) said it's not in the works.

@TimurGagiev said: "The remasters team is full of ideas and ready to jump on LAU already but we haven't even received a request, unfortunately."

This was posted in the Tomb Raider Subreddit and fans are heartbroken.

One user said: "I just fell to my knees... All I wanted is for my beloved Underworld to get polished animations and camera and I know Aspyr / Saber would've done an amazing job..."

A second commented: "That's a shame, especially since these emulated versions of Anniversary and Legend are, for obvious reasons, only available for PS users. There is still the possibility that Crystal will develop these in house (since they're their own games, although Aspyr was also involved with the Legacy of Kain Remasters), or maybe by Feral Interactive, who developed the Switch ports of the Lara Croft games... But if I'm honest, this probably means we won't get LAU remasters next year..."

"RIP, this is awful news," a third added.

A fourth hoped: "Feral Interactive is a good shout - they also ported Anniversary and Underworld to Mac, so they may still have several resources at their disposal because of that. Similar to how Aspyr had the source code from their Mac ports of the original six."

And a fifth said: "OK now I'm worried. Ugh, it's been a rollercoaster of hopes up and down lately but this does kinda feel like the final nail. I guess it makes sense with the whole Aspyr source code angle. Feral did the Mac ports for Anniversary and Underworld."

To be clear, at this stage, nothing about a LAU trilogy remaster, including whether it's happening or not or being planned for or not, has been officially confirmed by Crystal Dynamics or Aspyr.

