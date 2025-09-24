PlayStation State of Play LIVE: All of the announcements as they happen

A PlayStation State of Play event is happening on Wednesday (24 September) when Sony will make loads of announcements about upcoming games releasing on PS5 and more.

There have been loads of rumours about Sony hosting an event towards the end of September and the company confirmed on Tuesday (23 September) it would be happening.

Sony has already shared some details of what will be announced but the main game speculated to be revealed is Marvel's Wolverine. There could be an update about Naughty Dog's upcoming new IP Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet or perhaps even news about what God of War studio Santa Monica has been working on as speculation suggests it's cooking up something.

indy100 is building up to the stream, covering the State of Play event itself and we'll have all the reaction so for all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with our dedicated live blog below.

What will be announced at PlayStation State of Play? Starting with what we know so far, Sony said: "We’ll share new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios - including an extended look at Saros, Housemarque's mysterious new title arriving next year. Look forward to nearly five minutes of gameplay captured on PS5." Housemarque developed Returnal. Saros is a new adventure set on the lost off-world colony of Carcosa during an ominous eclipse. The main protagonist is Arjun Devraj, who is a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. After each death, players will face a changed world but can permanently upgrade and customise your loadout, enabling Arjun to come back stronger every time. The main game that has been speculated to be revealed is Marvel's Wolverine. Before the State of Play stream was announced, it was reported the game could feature at a speculated event. There could be an update about Naughty Dog's upcoming new IP Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet or perhaps even news about what God of War studio Santa Monica has been working on as speculation suggests it's cooking up something. Bungie's Marathon could be back on the table (although there have been reports saying this will not be the case) and there could be a final look at Ghost of Yotei before its release on 2 October.

How can I watch PlayStation State of Play? PlayStation State of Play is being streamed on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The broadcast will be in English with both English and Japanese subtitles available. The event can be viewed in the embedded video above.

What time does PlayStation State of Play start? The stream starts at 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 2pm PT. It will last more than 35 minutes, according to Sony.

Hello! Hello and welcome to the indy100 PlayStation State of Play live blog! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be keeping you updated with all the latest as it happens. We'll be building up to the stream itself, covering everything that's announced and we'll have all the latest reaction after the event concludes. Keep it locked with us for all the latest!

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.