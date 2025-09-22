New Tomb Raider game trophies leak online - but fans are surprisingly heartbroken

A set of trophies for a new Lara Croft Tomb Raider port have been leaked - but fans online are surprisingly heartbroken because of the knock-on effect this could have if it proves true.

It was spotted on Reddit that trophies for a PS4 version of Tomb Raider Anniversary have been shared on TrueTrophies, a PlayStation trophy tracking site.

It has sparked speculation that Anniversary could be getting the Legend treatment in that a port of the original game could soon make its way to more modern hardware.

However some gamers have been left heartbroken by this as it seems to be at odds with further speculation about Legend, Anniversary and Underworld, known as the Legend or LAU trilogy.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered was remastered by Aspyr who then worked with Saber on Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered. Both recently released and fans have been hopeful work on remasters would extend to the LAU trilogy.



But the new leak seems to point more towards a port of Anniversary rather than a remaster.

VledinX, who posted in the TombRaider Subreddit, added: "The style of this leaked list tracks with other games released for Sony's classics catalogue, e.g. the small number of trophies and the design of the images. If it was Saber's remaster, it would likely have a large, expansive list of things to do and the images would be in the same style as TR1-6 were."

And fans have been left crestfallen by this in the comments.

Ok_University2550 said: "This makes me doubtful that LAU remaster is in the works, unfortunately. Why would they be adding Legend, Anniversary to new platforms with trophies if remaster was coming?"

COTCC said: "What the f*** no 😭 we want remasters."

mozza_man said: "I assume this would be part of the PS Plus Extra game catalogue inclusions for October, kinda sucks thou as it decreases the likelihood of LAU remasters."

princeishigh said: "So no LAU remasters? Damn... Was looking forward to replaying Underworld with fixed camera."

VintenDio said: "So we are not getting remastered? Well this sucks."

None of this has been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

