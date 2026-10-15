This new PS5 pro controller is nearly perfect - except for two things

Usually, if you think about a pro controller, you'd probably think about something that's quite expensive, more for hardcore gamers and that they only really help with competitive or multiplayer gaming.

Yes, finding that tiny extra edge in such games can be the difference between winning and losing, that enhanced precision and more granular settings helping to give that exact upper hand.

But having been hands-on with the latest officially licensed PS5 professional controller, the Nacon Revolution 5 Unlimited (R5U), it's so much more than that and it's nearly perfect. There are just two things to be mindful of.

A Revolution 5 Unlimited unit was provided by Nacon and I've been trying it out across a variety of different games on a PS5 Pro console.

The Nacon R5U is the first PS5 controller with a built-in screen / Jake Brigstock, Indy100

Starting with the specs, it's an asymmetric controller, has a built-in control screen, TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) magnetic technology, micro-switch action buttons, trigger blocks with instant trigger technology, multiple remappable shortcut buttons including back buttons and advanced software settings such as the Shooter Pro Mode which completely removes deadzones.

Basically, that means the R5U aims to deliver class-leading responsiveness, precision and performance while you're playing. The built-in screen, a first for a PS5 controller, means settings can be tweaked on the fly without having to go into menus all the time.

The R5U controller comes with a storage case, a dedicated charging dock, weights which can be replaced for a lighter or heavier feel to the controller and a microfiber cloth to keep it clean.

The controller is compatible with PS5 consoles, PCs and Android Smart TVs along with a mobile app available on Android, with an iOS version coming soon, where advanced settings can be fine tuned. There's also a dedicated PC mode which offers ultra-low 1ms latency.

That all sounds good on paper - but what's in like in practice? Well, as it turns out, almost perfect.

The Nacon R5U box / Jake Brigstock, Indy100

I started off by trying Battlefield 6 - and playing across different classes, the responsiveness and feel gave an immediate edge. The precision the R5U offers compared to a DualSense in this department makes such a difference, especially with the deadzones turned off completely. It almost gives the feeling of aiming with a mouse.

Making the most of not having deadzones can take a few games but even from the get go, you'll notice a difference - and before you know it, you'll be pulling off headshots and taking out enemies for fun.

It's the same story with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Although this has more of an arcade feel to it in comparison to Battlefield 6, the improved responsiveness really does make a huge difference.

And the hat-trick here is complete with ARC Raiders. Again, that level of responsiveness and precision made all the difference while working with people in taking down ARC enemies and the focus on comfort also allowed me to play this much more comfortably for longer.

On comfort, Marvel's Wolverine and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth really benefit, especially Rebirth which is a behemoth of a game. With the improved comfort, I found my hands were not getting as tired as quickly from all the quickfire button presses Marvel's Wolverine demands of you and I could play for a lot longer using the R5U in Rebirth without feeling that fatigue in my hands too.

The controller comes with a case, connecting cable, microfiber cloth, charging dock and weights / Jake Brigstock, Indy100

However these two games are where the two most notable drawbacks are most prevalent - and they are the loss of the DualSense range's class-leading haptic feedback and the pad.

These might not really matter to some but that feeling and heightened sense of immersion felt through your hands, such as the pitter patter of rain, vibrations of explosives or going across rumble strips, is traded for increased precision and better comfort.

The pad is also replaced by a very small central button that can feel a little fiddly in comparison too.

To me, the pro controller didn't feel quite as immersive in this regard because of this when playing Marvel's Wolverine and Rebirth but it did enable me to play for longer.

Finally I tried out a couple of racing games, starting with Gran Turismo 7. The R5U comes alive when carefully applying the throttle twinned with granular steering inputs, really increasing that feeling of getting strong traction out of corners which improves times.

It's much easier to control if you get a snap of oversteer or if the car doesn't quite react to how you want it to at first without spinning out. It's the same with EA Sports F1 25 and the 2026 Season Pack too.

Across both, I also found my hands didn't cramp anywhere near as quickly when compared to using a DualSense controller - so not only did it improve my performance noticeably, it also meant I could play for longer.

A number of buttons can be mapped and the rear triggers can also be tweaked too / Jake Brigstock, Indy100

The R5U is available to pre-order at a RRP (recommended retail price) of £179.99 / $229.99 / €199.99. While that sounds quite steep, when comparing it to other pro controllers for the PS5, it's actually about par for the course.

And with these new technologies and advanced features at a similar price point, that makes the R5U very enticing right now for those looking for a pro PS5 controller.

Of course, with it not being a Sony controller, that unrivalled haptic feedback and use of the pad which can play an integral part in some PlayStation games are gone.

But Nacon can't really do much about that - so if you're looking for stronger performance in competitive or multiplayer games, along with increased comfort for longer sessions, then the Nacon Revolution 5 Unlimited looks to be a very, very strong option for a pro PS5 controller.

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