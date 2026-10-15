Trump proves himself a diplomacy disaster with latest shocking Ukraine war admission

People have been left stunned by Donald Trump ’s admission that he fabricated his claim that Russia and Ukraine agreed to an energy ceasefire.

On 24 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, beginning a war that continues today as Ukraine attempts to defend itself from Russian attacks .

Efforts to reach a ceasefire have so-far failed. And, bizarrely, it seems Trump attempted to fabricate one by simply lying about both sides having agreed.

On Sunday, US president Trump posted on Truth Social claiming: “Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky said it was “news for me”, while Russia also said it had not agreed to anything.

When quizzed by the press about the claim, it emerged Trump simply made it up.

“Well, they agreed. You know why? Because I said, ‘you agree’. That’s why. They agreed because I said they agreed,” Trump admitted to reporters.

“The guy is a dangerous idiot. Shame on everyone who brought this upon our country and the world. Shame,” someone responded.

One person made it clear: “They literally did not agree.”

Another wrote: “Today Trump clarified what he meant when he posted on Truth Social that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy ceasefire, after both sides denied agreeing to anything. Trump said they agreed because ‘I said you agree, that's why.’ In other words, Trump simply imagined a deal.”

“We have entered the ‘because I said so’ level of insanity. I sure hope that the rest of the world isn’t watching,” another commented.

Someone else suggested: “Trump’s argument here seems to be that if he decrees something between two countries it counts as them agreeing to it (even though they definitely didn’t), because he said so.”

Another said: “He’s completely unhinged and unfit.”

“Putin is bombing Ukrainian cities tonight, but our President thinks it’s over because he says so. He is completely out of his depth, and the whole world can see it,” another wrote.

Someone pointed out: “There is a special amendment in the Constitution precisely for situations like this.”

Why not read…