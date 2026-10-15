GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games releases official launch trailer

Rockstar Games has released an official launch trailer for GTA 6 with the game's release just five weeks away.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

This comes after notorious leaker Cyberleek appeared to share fully nude Lucia gameplay leaks online - but all may not be as it appears with those.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

GTA 6 launch trailer: 30 key details you probably missed Rockstar Games has released a third trailer for GTA 6 Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has released a launch trailer for GTA 6 five weeks to the day ahead of its release. Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November. The launch trailer is the third GTA 6 trailer and shows off new cinematics, gameplay and loads more. Here are 30 key details you probably missed from the GTA 6 launch trailer. Click here to read the full story.

Justice to release GTA 6 score album Rockstar Games has confirmed Justice will be releasing a GTA 6 score album. The duo's first track from GTA 6 was revealed in the recently released launch trailer and is available to stream. It's also the ninth track on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. And Justice will release a score album too.

GTA 6 fans can't believe what they're seeing GTA 6 Launch Trailer

by u/PastaCheed in GTA6 The new launch trailer has been posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit and fans are in disbelief at what they've seen. Ambitious-Kitchen696 said: "Goodness me that looks mental wow." kev013m said: "Captured on PS5 normal, it's always crazy." RepresentativeFit312 said: "Glad that the voice at the end is still there after all these years." TommyJohnnyBonny said: "It's so poetic the only time the GTA 6 community correctly predicted a trailer is for the last one lol." _2fast4u_ said: "We're in the endgame now."

GTA 6 launch trailer details The trailer starts by showing Jason working at Brian's Marina in The Keys, finishing off a boat when he gets a phone call from Lucia. Jason left the army but not on the best of terms, reveals a voiceover, saying they "don't give loans or anything to people like me". The scene of Vice City and Leonida is then set with a wide shot of the city at night, a gang in a car and an incredibly detailed lizard avoiding being hit by a vehicle. Jason and Lucia are then seen with attention turning to Jason in a number of different situations, such as wading through knee-high waters with a rifle and night vision goggles, putting on knuckle dusters, in a helicopter and about to brutally murder someone by throwing them through the propellors of an airboat. Lucia can then be seen robbing a bank and there are intermittent scenes of Jason and Lucia getting intimate in the shower together - with Lucia's ankle tag going off. Lucia is also seen jumping onto a moving plane. There are cop chases, workouts, explosions, a man coming face-to-face with a snake and a helicopter carrying a load that crashes through a skyscraper. Different combat situations are shown with different weapons and it finishes with Jason and Lucia jumping multiple storeys down into a swimming pool. The caption for the trailer said: "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida - forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive." The footage was captured on a PlayStation 5 console.

GTA 6 launch trailer shared by Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has shared a 90 second launch trailer for GTA 6 with the game releasing on 19 November in just five weeks' time. It shows brand new cinematics, gameplay and artwork and is soundtracked by a brand new track called 'Flower In a Hurricane' "from original score composers Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard".

GTA Online update sparks speculation Rockstar Games has shared an update about GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Halloween thrills continue in GTA Online this week. "Play to get the Butchery and Other Hobbies T-Shirt and win 3 Races to get the Orange Glow Skeleton Onesie and GTA$100,000, plus there are discounts on otherworldly vehicles and much more." As this post from Rockstar is quite early on in the day, speculation has been sparked there could be another official GTA 6 update today.

GTA 6 eligible for The Game Awards 2026 It's been confirmed that GTA 6 will be eligible for honours at The Game Awards 2026. An update on The Game Awards' website said: "Games must be made commercially available to customers on or before Friday 20 November 20 2026 at 9pm PT. In the Players' Voice category, games must ship on or before 30 November 2026."

ICYMI: Lucia fully nude 'leaks' posted online Two GTA 6 gameplay 'leaks' from the notorious Cyberleek appearing to show Lucia fully naked have been shared online but all may not be as it seems. The first of two clips seems to show a completely nude Lucia free-roaming the open world, including parachuting and robbing an ATM. However nobody in the world reacts to her being completely naked - so it seems as though it's a debug menu feature pulled from a cutscene model rather than something that can actually be done or NPCs have not yet been programmed to react to the build Cyberleek seems to have. The second of those two leaks is an awkward closeup of Lucia before she then walks down the street completely naked. Cyberleek was releasing footage if an associated memecoin reached certain values but after it crashed once more, the leaker seems to have posted footage from missions towards the end of the game and has stopped there for now. The leaker said if Take-Two Interactive catches them, the ending will be posted through a "dead man's switch". Cyberleek previously released videos in what they said was a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' were also linked to a cryptocurrency and Cyberleek ran polls where people could pay to vote for what they wanted to see next. Each video that was 'leaked' also included a mention of the memecoin throughout.

ICYMI: GTA 6 PC release date revealed GTA 6's PC release date has been revealed, according to a new report. GamesBeat reports "Rockstar Games plans to release the PC version of Grand Theft Auto VI within the first three months of 2027". GTA 6 is scheduled to release on 19 November but only on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. A PC release has not been officially confirmed.

However GamesBeat has heard about plans for the PC version from "four industry sources familiar with the studio's plans". Rockstar has not yet commented on this.

PSA - latest 'leaks' show GTA 6 ending missions, be careful A PSA that although Cyberleek appears to be stopping GTA 6 leaks following the crash of their memecoin, they have posted a further leak which is understood to contain missions towards the very end of GTA 6. The leaker said if Take-Two Interactive catches them, the ending will be posted through a "dead man's switch". In a message posted online, Cyberleek said: "CL has the ending. It was considered. It would punish Take-Two greatly - but ruin the experience for the gamers, who did nothing wrong. "Take-Two would show CL no mercy - why should CL show any to them? Still: Take-Two was punished enough. The ending stays unpublished. Proof: the latest leek - clips from the final missions, out of context, revealing nothing. "The dead man's switch is active - story spoilers only. Left alone, it never fires. Whoever removes CL chooses it." Cyberleek also said they would not be uploading the build they claim to have and said: "The leeks stop here. For now."

New GTA 6 and Rockstar Games details from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier report New details about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games have emerged in a report from Bloomberg's renowned gaming reporter Jason Schreier. In the extensive piece, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was left "flabbergasted" at the second delay, saying "please tell me you're kidding" before understanding once an explanation was given by Rockstar bosses. While an exact figure was not shared on development costs, a popular rumour about GTA 6 costing more than Dubai's Burj Khalifa ($1.5bn) to make was shut down. The 2022 leaks were described as "weirdly invasive" and it was "quite hard to deal with on an emotional level". A vow was made that Rockstar's next game will take eight years, which is the gap between Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 6. Since RDR2 released in 2018, Rockstar's employment count has nearly doubled. Two new screenshots and photos inside of Rockstar North's offices in Edinburgh were shared too.

GTA 6 blimp spotted in Miami The GTA 6 blimp was spotted out in the wild in Miami on Tuesday (14 October). A number of videos have been doing the rounds on social media of the Goodyear blimp flying through the air.

ICYMI: Lucia nude 'leaks' posted online The latest two GTA 6 gameplay 'leaks' from the notorious Cyberleek appear to have been shared online but all may not be as it seems. The first of two clips seems to show a completely nude Lucia free-roaming the open world, including parachuting and robbing an ATM. However nobody in the world reacts to her being completely naked - so it seems as though it's a debug menu feature pulled from a cutscene model rather than something that can actually be done or NPCs have not yet been programmed to react to the build Cyberleek seems to have. The latest leak is an awkward closeup of Lucia before she then walks down the street completely naked. This comes after Cyberleek appeared to show a gameplay leak of Jason free-roaming naked and Rockstar confirmed to IGN when switching characters, Jason can be seen naked in the shower. Cyberleek is running another poll asking people what they want to see next. The leaker previously released videos in what they said was a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' were also linked to a cryptocurrency and Cyberleek ran polls where people could pay to vote for what they wanted to see next. Each video that was 'leaked' also included a mention of the memecoin throughout and that still remains.

Jason Schreier teases what to expect from upcoming GTA 6 story Comment

by u/GassoBongo from discussion

in GamingLeaksAndRumours Renowned gaming reporter Jason Schreier has teased what to expect in his upcoming GTA 6 story for Bloomberg. On Reddit, he confirmed he had seen the game in action but was not allowed to go hands on with it. In one comment, he said the story will cover "about everything". In another comment, he added: "Well, if you're looking for a list of new gameplay features you'll be disappointed. "If you want to know more about the development challenges behind GTA 6, how Rockstar's culture has changed over the last decade and why this game took so long, you're in for a treat."

Jason Schreier teases 'big story' seemingly relating to Rockstar Big story coming tomorrow



[image or embed] — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) October 13, 2026 at 4:43 PM Renowned gaming reporter Jason Schreier has teased a "big story coming tomorrow" seemingly connected to Rockstar Games. Schreier posted a selfie of himself outside Rockstar North's offices in Edinburgh on BlueSky with that caption.

New GTA 6 merch for sale Even more GTA 6 merch is now up for sale through Wynwood Walls' website. The new collection called 'The Art of Vice City' has t-shirts and hoodies to water bottles and notebooks with each piece carrying artwork that will be seen in GTA 6's Vice City. The partnership with Rockstar Games sees Miami-Dade County locals eligible for free admission to Wynwood Walls Museum through 2028. New mural from the artists featured in GTA 6 will be on display. The exclusive merch can be seen here.

GTA 6 PC release date revealed GTA 6's PC release date has been revealed, according to a new report. GamesBeat reports "Rockstar Games plans to release the PC version of Grand Theft Auto VI within the first three months of 2027". GTA 6 is scheduled to release on 19 November but only on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. A PC release has not been officially confirmed.

However GamesBeat has heard about plans for the PC version from "four industry sources familiar with the studio's plans". Rockstar has not yet commented on this.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update on social media for Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Stave off waves of evil entities across 10 seasonal All Hallows' Call to Arms maps in Red Dead Online, paying out Triple Rewards all throughout October."

Take-Two announces next earnings call details Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has confirmed when its next quarterly earnings call will take place. It will start on 9 November at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm GMT / 1.30pm PT). There will likely be official GTA 6 updates and interesting quotes from company bosses, including CEO Strauss Zelnick, during the call.

GTA 6 Miami-Dade advertising 'in peril' Marketing of GTA 6 in the Miami-Dade county is reportedly "in peril", according to Francisco Alvarado in a report for The Miamian. Some commissioners reportedly want to stop discussions from ongoing with Rockstar Games which could see GTA 6 advertising go up on county-owned facilities, such as Miami International Airport, and be temporarily turned into 'Vice City' destinations - like what has happened with the Kaseya Center. The report said: "At their regular meeting earlier this week, a few county commissioners got indignantly self-righteous about Miami-Dade government getting involved in promoting a video game that leans heavily on Miami's reputation for violence, corruption and unethical behaviour." County Commissioner Rene Garcia also reportedly said he had "done some research and at least a minimum of $150 million, [Rockstar is] spending on marketing". This comes after commissioners voted 4-3 in favour of opening talks about GTA 6 advertising in Miami-Dade after they were involved in heated exchanges. Those against it were worried about the depiction of violence towards police.

There was a clip that went viral of one commissioner holding up a laptop showing a clip from GTA 6: An Extended Look where Jason is shooting out police car tyres to make his point, with his argument being that he doesn't want the brand of Miami Beach to be associated with that. One countered the advertising would happen "discreetly" on Boucher Brothers chairs and umbrellas and will not be placed on city property. It would also not be advertised at Art Basel. Another said: "This, to me, is not about what happens in the video game because we're not going to be doing live action GTA in the city, we're not giving away pistols and cocaine to people. What this is about is people who play GTA, gamers." However the same person unfortunately went on to refer to gaming as "nerdy".

Lucia fully nude in latest GTA 6 gameplay 'leaks' The latest two GTA 6 gameplay 'leaks' from the notorious Cyberleek appear to have been shared online but all may not be as it seems. The first of two clips seems to show a completely nude Lucia free-roaming the open world, including parachuting and robbing an ATM. However nobody in the world reacts to her being completely naked - so it seems as though it's a debug menu feature pulled from a cutscene model rather than something that can actually be done or NPCs have not yet been programmed to react to the build Cyberleek seems to have. The latest leak is an awkward closeup of Lucia before she then walks down the street completely naked. This comes after Cyberleek appeared to show a gameplay leak of Jason free-roaming naked and Rockstar confirmed to IGN when switching characters, Jason can be seen naked in the shower. Cyberleek is running another poll asking people what they want to see next. The leaker previously released videos in what they said was a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' were also linked to a cryptocurrency and Cyberleek ran polls where people could pay to vote for what they wanted to see next. Each video that was 'leaked' also included a mention of the memecoin throughout and that still remains.

GTA 6 blimp spotted in Miami A Goodyear blimp advertising GTA 6 has gone up in Miami. A new 'Vice City' livery was spotted on the blimp with a photo of this posted on Facebook.

Cyberleek releases another 'leak', threatens to release GTA 6 build again Cyberleek appears to have shared another 'leak' online, appearing to show an awkward closeup on a naked Lucia. The leaker has also once again threatened to release what they claim is a build of GTA 6 if their memecoin hits a market cap of $30 million. However it has once again collapsed. It's been posted online the latest message from Cyberleek appears to have said: "Every milestone hit means a new GTA 6 leek [sic] the next day. Blow past multiple levels and the leeks [sic] stack: one per day, in order, until you're caught up." The message then appears to list different activities at different values of the cryptocurrency, going up to $30m for a "full 200GB playable build". Cyberleek previously released videos in what they said was a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' have also been linked to a cryptocurrency and Cyberleek ran polls where people could pay to vote for what they wanted to see next. Each 'leaked' video includes a mention of the memecoin throughout and that still remains.

One month to go until GTA 6 can be pre-loaded There's just one month to go until GTA 6 can be pre-loaded by those who have pre-ordered a version. Ahead of the game's release on 19 November, GTA 6 can be pre-loaded on 12 November. Today is 12 October, marking exactly a month until the game can start to be pre-loaded. We really are in the final stretch now...

Gamers mock Cyberleek gameplay In the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, one Redditor posted details of what the latest 'leak' from Cyberleek appears to show - and gamers have been mocking how Cyberleek is playing the build of GTA 6 they seemingly have. In the comments, Niels_Nakkeost said: "It's impressive how bad this Cyberleek guy is at playing the game." MrEpicFerret said: "The nude stuff is 100 per cent a debug thing if not a single NPC has reacted to it so far, probably won't be in the final release. Also genuinely so funny how bad this dude is at the game - he can't shoot, can't drive, can't even f*****g parachute LMFAOO." junttiana said: "Man this guy really sucks at video games. Also, it's obvious that this guy has a dev build where he can simply take off the clothes, NPCs would 100 per cent react to full nudity normally." OutlandishnessOk6696 said: "Well if NPCs don't react I assume it's just the dev build he has. My guess is that there are naked models for Lucia and Jason but only for cutscenes." Different-Stable-678 said: "Yo this guy just sucks at gaming full stop."

Lucia fully nude in latest GTA 6 gameplay 'leak' A new GTA 6 gameplay 'leak' from the notorious Cyberleek appears to have been shared online but all may not be as it seems. The clip seems to show a completely nude Lucia free-roaming the open world, including parachuting and robbing an ATM. However nobody in the world reacts to her being completely naked - so it seems as though it's a debug menu feature pulled from a cutscene model rather than something that can actually be done or NPCs have not yet been programmed to react to the build Cyberleek seems to have. This comes after the leaker appeared to show a gameplay leak of Jason free-roaming naked and that Rockstar confirmed to IGN when switching characters, Jason can be seen naked in the shower. Cyberleek is running another poll asking people what they want to see next. The leaker previously released videos in what they said was a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' were also linked to a cryptocurrency and Cyberleek ran polls where people could pay to vote for what they wanted to see next. Each video that was 'leaked' also included a mention of the memecoin throughout and that still remains.

Rockstar Games reveals first wave of GTA 6 radio stations and hosts Rockstar Games has confirmed the first wave of radio stations and hosts that will be available in GTA 6. Six stations and their hosts are available to preview today: Cocoteo FM: Leonida's home for the best of modern Latin music. Hosted by El Martillo and La Gata and featuring everything from bachata and merengue to dembow and reggaeton - Cocoteo FM is el party que nunca se apaga.

Back Country Radio: MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn and beyond. Stay tuned for Back Country's roving reporter, swamp meteorologist and Delta's not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver's seat of his Grassrivers airboat.

AfroBank FM: Turn up the gbedu with Burna and Palmsy, AfroBank FM's dynamic duo curating the best in African music, from 20th-century classics and undiscovered gems to contemporary sounds like amapiano, 3-step and more.

The Chamber 106.6: Crushing metal has landed in Leonida. Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom for classic metal from the 80s and beyond as they channel Leonida's deep metal roots.

Flash FM: The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex - guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State.

Dirty South Classics: A little southern hospitality from Trick and Trina, blasting regional rap and hip-hop classics. From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like they do. Plus, for the first time ever, GTA 6 will have a series of on-demand podcasts, with both radio and podcasts available to listen to in vehicles or on foot through newly introduced headphones and earbuds connected to their smartphones. Previews of these stations can be listened to in the music section of Rockstar's website here.

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