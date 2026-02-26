Nacon's Xbox 360 Anniversary Edition of Revolution X Unlimited is simply stunning

Isn't it an absolute beauty... Nacon has released an Xbox 360 Anniversary edition of its already brilliant Revolution X Unlimited controller and it's nothing short of stunning.

I mean, look at it. If that colour palette doesn't take you straight back to the glory days of Halo 3, the original Gears of War and the feral lobbies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 then I don't know what will.

I've been lucky enough to be hands-on with it and I can't get enough of it.

Now, this controller is a Revolution X Unlimited unit with an Xbox 360 controller coat of paint. All of the features and functions are identical to the standard version.

The Xbox 360 Anniversary Edition of the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited is the same controller with a different coat of paint / Jake Brigstock, indy100 & The Independent

That means it has the LCD screen in the middle, Hall Effect sticks, six shortcut buttons, a chunky and robust travel case, a charging port, cable, three sets of weights, six joystick heads, two D-pads, and four different joystick rings, two medium and two large.

There's also a USB dongle to plug into compatible devices so it can be connected wirelessly, one month free of Game Pass and even a microfibre cloth.

I checked out the standard Revolution X Unlimited soon after it released and it's become my go-to controller whenever I'm playing on Xbox and PC.

But now there's the Xbox 360 Anniversary edition around, the standard one is going to become my player two controller or to use when the Anniversary edition unit is charging up.

Not only is this new controller the best one I currently have when playing on compatible platforms, that Xbox 360 colour palette just brings a smile to my face every time I look down on it, evoking core gaming memories when I was growing up.

The controller is superb / Jake Brigstock, indy100 & The Independent

The main drawback is its price - at £179 ($199) RRP, it's steep.



When checking out the standard controller, I said: "The Nacon Revolution X Untilited has obviously been designed with professional gamers in mind, yet if you're really into gaming and play a lot, I would recommend it in a heartbeat as you will notice it makes quite the sizeable positive difference to how you play your favourite games.

"However if you're more of a casual gamer that picks up and plays every now and again, you'll need to seriously consider if the price is worth it to you as its nearing half the price of a console."

I absolutely stand by that now but given the Xbox 360 Anniversary controller is the same price as the standard one, if you're thinking of getting one, then the Xbox 360 edition is the absolute no-brainer between the two.

