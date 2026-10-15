People thought this shocking Kash Patel post was from a parody account – it was not

The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel , shared a post on social media so shocking that people actually thought it was from a parody account.

Following erroneous reports that the FBI director had landed in Russia , MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian was forced to retract the claim after it emerged he had not.

Dilanian explained that reports of Patel planning a visit to Russia had sparked “serious concerns” but added, “we do know now that he has not already landed in Russia, as we reported earlier. The timing of any potential trip remains unclear. Again, we regret this error, and we are transparent about when we make errors”.

Patel called on the news organisation to apologise. Then, he went one step further and seemed to mock the reports with a reference to a 1963 James Bond film.

Patel posted on X/Twitter: “From Russia, with Love…”

But, with US president Donald Trump appearing to cosy up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin with a controversial diesel deal and a suggestion that Ukraine’s (which Russia invaded in 2022) president Volodymyr Zelensky “wants to make problems for the world”, the post has left people stunned, even by this administration’s standards.

Someone said: “I literally thought this was a parody account.”

“What in the actual f**k are we doing?” someone asked.

Another claimed: “Russia is currently providing real-time satellite data on the location of U.S. troops and bases in the Middle East to Iran, and the FBI Director is tweeting this and thinks it’s hilarious.”



One person wrote: “F**king traitor.”

Someone else called it, “The most deranged four-word tweet in world history”.

“From Europe, with Disgust,” another wrote.

Someone suggested: “This is as bad as tweeting out ‘From Germany, with love’ during the times of the Nazis… not very cute.”

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