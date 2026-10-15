Trump calls his own supporters 'collateral damage' in extremely telling rally rant

US president Donald Trump appeared to call his own supporters “collateral damage” after suggesting his personal doctors wouldn’t bother saving them in a medical emergency.

Whether it be making subtle digs at their IQ or pointing out how they would clap at whatever he says regardless of how stupid , Trump has continued to mock his own supporters in plain sight.

And, at a recent rally in Arizona he was at it again, this time telling the crowd that his own personal doctors wouldn’t help them if they had a heart attack there.

“I travel with more doctors than [unintelligible]. If people get sick in the audience, they leave them alone. You know what they call them? Collateral damage.

“If that person right over there, friend of mine, he looks like s**t actually. He looks like he’s ready to have a heart attack. If he actually had a heart attack, you know what my doctors would do? … They would leave him alone,” Trump told a laughing crowd.

One person argued: “He actively hates what’s left of his base and it’s glorious.”

“He keeps telling you MAGA idiots what he thinks of you, and you continue to kiss his ass,” another pointed out.

Someone else said: “He’s literally doing the (Shrek) meme.”

One person mocked: “Trump: look at this fat f**k over here, yeah you, my staff would leave you to suffocate under your own blubber you worthless piece of s**t

“MAGA voter: oh my god he noticed me.”

“He really doesn’t give a s**t about anyone but himself. Unreal,” another argued.

https://x.com/DrRobDavidson/status/2110513636464861344?s=20

Another commented: “At this point we should stop asking what is wrong with this man, we already know that, we should be asking what is wrong with these f**king people continuing to show up and worship a man that is continuously belittling them - to their face. ‘Collateral damage,’ WTF?”

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