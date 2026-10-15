Trump doubles down on talk of animals attacking humans with latest midterm warning

With the November midterms just around the corner, US president Donald Trump has made headlines for a series of wild remarks encouraging people to vote Republican – from claiming his party is “going to shove it up [Democrats’] a**” to pleading with supporters to “pretend I’m running” in the elections (he isn’t) amid fears he’ll be impeached for a third time.

Now, the convicted felon is talking about animals mauling people again, as he warned the second amendment is “history” if the Democrats get in next month.

He told a rally in Montana on Wednesday: “If the Democrat Communists win, they will pack the Supreme Court with radical Marxists, take away your guns … How would you like to live up here without guns?

“You know who would love that to happen? Some of the wild animals you have up here that like… that like eating you.

“The animals would be very, very happy to see you without guns. They would gain a lot of weight.”

It comes just hours after the 80-year-old came under fire for sharing footage of a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park attacking 24-year-old William Chapman – something South Yorkshire Police explicitly encouraged people not to do.

“Don’t ever mess with nature,” he wrote, before sharing an AI video of him wrestling said tiger.

Trump’s latest comments about animals attacking humans have since been criticised online, with writer and podcaster Hemant Mehta tweeting: “Wild animals eating you like in the weird AI-slop video Trump posted for absolutely no reason whatsoever?”:

One wrote: “This man is dumber than dirt”:

“2024 Trump: Vote GOP because people are eating cats & dogs. 2026 Trump: Vote GOP or else animals will eat you,” commented another:

And a third joked: “’They’re eating the voters’”:

The tweets reference baseless claims made by Trump and vice president JD Vance about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio in 2024, when he said they were allegedly eating defenceless animals.

Local police confirmed to the Springfield News-Sun at the time that they had received no reports of pets being stolen and eaten.

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