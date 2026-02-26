Marathon server slam open beta: Everything you need to know

Bungie has confirmed there will be an open weekend for Marathon ahead of its release with the studio calling it a server slam.

Marathon is a first-person sci-fi extraction shooter from the developers of Halo and Destiny focusing on PvPvE (player versus player versus environment) gameplay.



The open weekend will allow players across the platforms Marathon is releasing on to try it out for a few days to see what they think to it and give feedback.

Here's everything we know so far about Marathon server slam open beta.

Bungie is hosting an open preview weekend for Marathon / Bungie

What is Marathon server slam open beta?

Marathon server slam open beta is Bungie's open preview weekend for the game.



Players can try it out to see if they like it and help the studio get the final pieces of the game ready ahead of its launch.

When is Marathon server slam open beta? How long does it run for?

Marathon server slam open beta starts on Thursday (26 February) at 6pm GMT (1pm ET / 10am ET) and will run until the same time on Monday (2 March).

How can I play Marathon server slam open beta?

While Bungie has not confirmed specific details of this yet, it will eventually be available to download from the relevant storefronts. On PC, it will only be available through Steam.

Players do not need to have pre-ordered the game to try it out.

What platforms can I play Marathon server slam open beta on?

It can be played on all the platforms Marathon will release on 5 March, which are PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Can I pre-load Marathon server slam open beta?

At the time of writing, Marathon server slam open beta cannot be pre-loaded.

Players don't need to have pre-ordered Marathon to play the open preview weekend / Bungie

What can I play in Marathon server slam open beta?

Bungie said: "The server slam is a slice of Marathon's gameplay. Enough to get comfortable, not enough to see everything."

Players will be able to:

Infil into two zones: Perimeter, an edge-site expansion on the colony's outskirts Dire Marsh, the colony's agricultural research hub

Take on the early contracts for five factions: CyberAcme, NuCaloric, Traxus, MIDA, and Arachne Progress though the early faction levels and progression trees for each faction

Try out five of the six Runner shells that will be available at launch, plus the scavenger experience Rook

Play as a crew, solo Runner, form uneasy alliances with proximity chat and more

Will Marathon server slam open beta progress carry over?

No, progress will not carry over to the main game.

Bungie has said the open preview weekend will show a "slice" of the game / Bungie

What rewards are there for playing Marathon server slam open beta?

While progress doesn't carry over, rewards can be earned in the full game for playing the preview.

Everyone who completes the introductory mission will unlock a unique emblem and player background that marks players as part of the first wave of Runners.

On top of that, time spent during the preview will bank loot rewards that can be received at launch, based on how far players progress:

Complete your first mission: Unlock the Standard Arrival Cache Standard implants (6x) Standard Runner shell cores (4x) Standard weapon chip mods (6x) Weapons: Overrun and Hardline

Reach Runner Level 10: Unlock the Enhanced Arrival Cache (Green) Enhanced implants (6x) Enhanced Runner shell cores (2x for each shell, 12x total) Enhanced weapon chip mods (4x) Weapons: Enhanced Magnum and Enhanced Hardline

Reach Runner Level 30: Unlock the Deluxe Arrival Cache (Blue) Deluxe and Enhanced implants (3x each, 6x total) Deluxe and Enhanced Runner shell cores (1x each for each shell, 12x total) Deluxe and Enhanced weapon chip mods (2x each, 4x total) Weapons: Deluxe Magnum and Enhanced Volley Rifle Backpack: Deluxe Base Backpack



The emblem, player banner and loot rewards will be available when Marathon fully releases.

Cheaters will be permabanned with no second chances / Bungie

What new content will be in Marathon at launch?

Launch and Season 1 will bring additional maps, factions, contracts, gear and more, including:

Two more zones Outpost, set in the middle of a thriving UESC military installation Cryo Archive, an end-game zone aboard the derelict UESC Marathon (unlocks during Season 1)

Thief, the sixth Runner shell

Full progression for all six factions, including additional contracts, deeper upgrade trees and the addition of the sixth faction Sekiguchi Genetics

Ranked mode (unlocks during Season 1)

Other secrets and surprises

Does Marathon have crossplay and cross progression?

Yes, Marathon does have both crossplay and cross progression.

Does Marathon have proximity chat?

Yes, Marathon does have proximity chat.

Does Marathon have dedicated servers?

Yes, Marathon will have dedicated servers.

What will happen to Marathon cheaters?

Bungie confirmed: "Anyone found to be cheating will be permabanned from playing Marathon forever, no second chances."

Marathon fully releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 5 March.

