Where to buy Punch the monkey's stuffed orangutan toy companion

Punch is perhaps the most famous animal on the planet right now, after going viral online, and it has inspired viewers to buy something in particular that has been given Punch's stamp of approval.

If you didn't know already, the baby monkey at Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens in Japan went viral on social media after people learned that he was abandoned by his mother seven months ago and has since been cared for by the zookeepers.

But it was footage of Punch being attacked by an older monkey, with his source of comfort being a cuddly toy organutan nicknamed 'Ora-mama', that broke everyone's hearts, with people urging zookeepers to intervene.

Punch, who was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, spending time with a stuffed orangutan toy at Ichikawa City Zoo Photo by Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images

"While Punch is scolded, he shows resilience and mental strength. When you observe these disciplinary behaviors from other troop members toward Punch when he tries to communicate with them, we would like you to support Punch's effort rather than feel sorry for him," the zoo said in a statement to reassure everyone.

Many were glad that little Punch at least had his stuffed orangutan toy for comfort.

Where can I buy Punch's viral orangutan toy?

Of course, since Punch has gone viral, so has his cute orangutan toy, as viewers have been wanting to purchase one themselves.

It is the IKEA Djungelskog orangutan soft toy and has since become a popular purchase, with reports that it sold out and some being resold for hundreds of dollars on eBay.

IKEA

At the time of writing, the toy appears to be back in stock and is available to purchase on the IKEA website for $20 (£17).

IKEA Japan has even gifted a number of stuffed animals to the Ichikawa City Zoo after seeing the viral clip of Punch

How sweet.

Elsewhere from Indy100, The Punch the monkey saga just took another turn and people are obsessed, and Tate brothers want to buy Punch the Monkey – internet is not impressed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.