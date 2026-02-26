The lawmakers who dared to challenge Trump – and were flooded with praise

When Donald Trump took to the stage for his State of the Union address on Tuesday (24 February), he painted a picture of a country he boldly claimed was "winning so much".

His speech was a staggering 108 long. Yet while the spotlight remained fixed on the president, it was the reaction inside the chamber that quickly captured public attention.

Several lawmakers chose not to sit quietly, prompting a wave of praise from supporters who viewed their actions as a bold stand.

Ilhan Omar

Trump turned to his Truth Social platform to say US representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib should be sent "back from where they came from" following Tuesday's clash.

The Minnesota rep pushed back at Trump when he praised ICE's crackdown. "You have killed Americans," Omar shouted from the stands.

Omar has since doubled down on her criticism, sharing footage from an interview and tweeting: "I said what I said. I had to remind Trump that his administration was responsible for killing two of my constituents."

People have since turned to X/Twitter to praise the "brave" representative, with one writing: "Ilhan Omar might be the bravest American in Congress right now. Solidarity to her forever, I wish she could be president."

Another quipped: "Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are so iconic."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "I stand with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib."

In his Truth Social post, Trump described Omar and Rashida Tlaib as "low IQ," claiming they "screamed uncontrollably" during the address.

"They had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalised," Trump wrote.

"When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came – as fast as possible".

"They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it," he added.





Al Green

Texas democratic representative Al Green was escorted out of the State of the Union for holding a 'Black People Aren’t Apes' sign.

The sign referred to a racist AI-generated video Trump shared last month, where former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were depicted as monkeys. Trump said he "of course" condemned the racist parts of the video, but said he wouldn't apologise as he "didn't make a mistake".

Just minutes into Trump's speech, Green was removed as some Republicans tried to block the sign from the view of the cameras.

Green later told Reuters: "I wanted him to know that portraying President Obama and First Lady Obama as members of the primate family is not only unacceptable, it is something that is deplorable and something we will not tolerate."

"Judging from the look on his face that he turned away quickly, he was at a moment of vulnerability because he's not confronted by people who are willing to speak truth to him," he added.

Many people online jumped in to back Green, with one questioning: "WHY didn't anyone surround and protect him in solidarity??"

Ilhan Omar described it as a "dark day in America when a sitting Member of Congress has to remind the president that Black people are not apes".

"I stand with Al Green," she added.

A third called his display "courageous," especially in a high-profile setting. "It shouldn’t even be controversial to remind people that racist imagery and language are unacceptable," they added.









Rashida Tlaib

US Representative for Michigan, Rashida Tlaib, stood alongside Ilhan Omar in a show of solidarity, drawing attention with symbolic accessories.

She wore watermelon-shaped earrings – the fruit widely recognised as an emblem of Palestinian perseverance and resistance – along with a badge reading 'F*** ICE'.

"A brave Palestinian woman," one penned, as another wrote: "Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are two of the greatest living Americans. Two of our finest patriots."

Angie Craig

In her speech, US representative Angie Craig said she'd rather "stick forks in my eyes than be here tonight to listen to Donald Trump talk about the State of the Union".

"But, this is the people's house, and I will not abandon the people's house," she added ahead of Trump's address.

It didn't take long for listeners to chime in on the action, with one writing: "Ditto, Angie, ditto."

